Rumblings force Bengal BJP chief to dissolve new party cells announced in Dec

KOLKATA: The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Thursday evening that its state president Sukanta Majumdar has dissolved the new cells and departments announced on December 22.

The move comes after the formation of the cells, departments and committees led to rumblings and dissent in the Bengal BJP as several veterans were replaced while many who came from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in recent years were accommodated in the new committees.

On December 22, the party announced names of 11 new vice-presidents, five general secretaries and 12 secretaries alongside seven new morcha (front) presidents and heads of departments such as media, information technology and social media. New spokespersons and television show panellists were also appointed.

Although there has been infighting in several district units in recent years because of the importance given to ex-TMC leaders and workers, BJP veterans such as Pratap Banerjee, Biswapriyo Roy Chowdhury, Union minister of state Dr Subhas Sarkar, Raj Kamal Pathak, Debasish Mitra, Ritesh Tiwari, Raju Banerjee and Jay Prakash Majumdar were dropped from the panel of vice-presidents. Only Majumdar was made a spokesperson.

Pathak was among the most vocal critics of the party’s policies while Roy Chowdhury was a known hardliner. Another hardliner, general secretary Sayantan Basu, was dropped as well.

Ali Hossain, who was the state minority morcha president, was replaced by Charles Nandi, a former journalist and member of the Christian community who used to handle the social media page of former state president Dilip Ghosh.

Legislator Joyel Murmu was made the ST morcha president while Sudip Das was appointed head of the SC morcha.

Some of those dropped from the state committees left the WhatsApp groups of the Bengal BJP.

“….all departments and cells stand dissolved till the time they are reconstituted and new appointments made,” said Thursday’s notice issued by the BJP under instructions from Majumdar who was admitted to a Kolkata hospital two days ago after testing positive for the coronavirus infection.

The December reshuffle took place a day after the BJP was trounced in the Kolkata municipal polls and six months after the saffron camp secured only 77 of the state’s 294 assembly seats against the TMC’s 213.

When the new cells and committees were formed, there was no visible effort to project people who have worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as was the practice in the past, said a senior BJP leader.

The new selections were made after discussions with BJP national president JP Nadda and other central leaders. “Though the talks were carried out by Majumdar and general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakravorty, some other leaders had a say in the decision-making process. The end result led to dissent in the rank and file,” a state BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

The reshuffle had many surprising elements, according to BJP leaders.

Saumita Khan, a two-time Lok Sabha member from Bankura district who left the TMC and became the yuva morcha (youth front) president, was replaced by Indranil Khan, a Kolkata-based oncologist who unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls. However, Saumitra Khan, whose sharp differences with Dilip Ghosh have never been a closely-guarded secret, was made a state vice-president.

Tanuja Chakraborty replaced fashion designer-turned politician Agnimitra Paul as the mahila morcha (women’s front) president. Paul, who won the Asansol South assembly seat in the March-April polls, was made a general secretary along with Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee.