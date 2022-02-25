SC refuses MHA offer, rejects BJP plea on central forces for Bengal civic polls

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to deploy central forces in West Bengal ahead of elections to 108 local bodies on Sunday (March 27) even as the Centre expressed its willingness to station forces citing an earlier instance when such a deployment was ordered for Tripura municipal elections by the top court.

Bengal BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee approached the top court against the Calcutta high court decision on Wednesday to leave the question of deployment of central forces to the wisdom of the West Bengal state election commission after assessing the ground situation and holding a joint meeting with the Bengal home secretary and top police officials.

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, however, found no ground to interfere with the high court order and dismissed the petition without giving reasons.

The Calcutta high court order reasoned that the court could not decide in a judicial review if central paramilitary forces were necessary in any election, and that it was for the state election commission to consider the law and order situation, and other factors such as the paucity of state forces.

Senior advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for the BJP, said minutes before the top court was to take up the case, the petitioner received a communication from the West Bengal police that pursuant to a direction by the state election commission, deployment of security personnel has been enhanced to 44,000. However, this communication did not indicate whether central forces will be part of the additional deployment, Patwalia added.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta representing Centre told the court: “We have no objection in deploying the forces. The court has decided not to entertain this petition. I may submit that in the Tripura local body election case, this court had asked the Centre if it can do something.”’

The solicitor general was referring to a November 25 order last year when a bench headed by justice Chandrachud directed the union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to deploy two additional companies of paramilitary forces in Tripura on a petition filed by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) alleging large-scale violence by members of the ruling BJP in the state.

Elections to 108 municipalities are scheduled to be held on March 27.

The ruling Trinamool Congress won the four municipalities – Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Asansol, Chandernagore – that voted on February 12. The BJP asked the high court to deploy central forces for the elections to 108 civic bodies on Sunday, alleging that there was large-scale violence and rigging of votes in the previous round.

The high court, while declining to intervene in the deployment of central forces, indicated that the state election commission will be held personally liable for any violence or untoward incident that disturbs free, fair and fearless polling.