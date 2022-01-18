Shantanu Thakur reaches out to disgruntled Bengal BJP leaders, calls it a picnic

KOLKATA: Two days after accusing the Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ignoring the Dalit Matua community, union minister of state and Matua leader Shantanu Thakur on Monday organised a get-together with his followers and a section of disgruntled BJP leaders who were left out of the new state committees that were eventually dissolved on January 13 following protests.

“The picnic is part of the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We discussed our strategy. None of those who attended it are dissidents. We all owe our allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have assembled here because the new state-level committees were formed with an ulterior motive. We foresee a danger for the Bengal BJP,” Thakur said on Monday.

The meeting was held at the residence of a BJP local unit president at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district.

On Sunday, Thakur held a meeting with leaders of the All India Matua Mahasangha at Thakurnagar, the community’s headquarters in North 24 Parganas district. Thakur is the president of the Mahasangha.

The Matua community’s support to the BJP was believed to have helped the BJP bag several Lok Saba and assembly seats 2019 and 2021, respectively.

“Implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been the principal demand of the Matuas. We will discuss it with our central leaders and union home minister Amit Shah,” said legislator Subrata Thakur, also the brother of union minister Shananu Thakur.

Shantanu Thakur and four legislators left all WhatsApp groups of the West Bengal BJP on January 4, saying the Matua community was not properly represented in the new organisational committees formed during a state-wide reshuffle on December 22.

On Saturday, Thakur demanded the removal of Bengal BJP general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakraborty without naming the latter.

On Monday, huge posters, demanding Chakraborty’s removal appeared near the Bengal BJP headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane in central Kolkata. In one poster, he was accused of being the agent of Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist Prashant Kishor.

Chakraborty did not make any comment.

“The post of general secretary (organisation) is above this bickering in the BJP. The person holding that post does only internal work. He does not form organisational committees or make public speeches. Dragging Chakraborty into this is unfair and condemnable,” Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

“There are no differences between the Matuas and the BJP. The new citizenship law will surely be enforced in Bengal before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This is being handled by the Central government. The party cannot comment on administrative issues,” Bhattacharya added.

The recent rejig made not just the Matua leaders unhappy but left many others grumbling as well. Signs of dissent emerged from several quarters as many BJP old-timers were replaced. The party announced the names of 11 new vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 42 organisational district unit presidents and 12 state secretaries alongside seven new morcha (front) presidents.

Apart from the Matua leaders, Ritesh Tiwari and Jay Prakash Majumdar, who were state vice-presidents before being dropped, and Sayantan Basu, who was a state general secretary, attended Monday’s picnic.

“See this as a social gathering,” Majumdar quipped.

The Centre has said that it is in the process of framing laws for the CAA which the Parliament passed in 2020.

The law offers citizenship to non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before 2015. The TMC insists that the law is unconstitutional as it links citizenship to faith in a secular country.

The Matuas are a part of the large Dalit Namasudra community that migrated from Bangladesh during India’s partition in 1947 and the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War to escape religious persecution.

Thakur, 39, the Lok Sabha member from Bongaon, was made minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways during the Union cabinet reshuffle last year.

This was seen as a move by the BJP central leadership to keep the Matuas happy as Thakur has been demanding the implementation of the new citizenship law. He even accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’ visit to Bangladesh on the eve of the March-April assembly polls last year.

Modi offered prayers at the Matua temple at Orakandi near Dhaka and praised Thakur in his speech, triggering a sharp reaction from chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

In February last year, Shah announced during his visit to Thakurnagar that the Centre will enforce the citizenship law once vaccination across the country is over and the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

Even as the BJP found itself in an embarrassing situation, Sukanta Majumdar said: “Winter is a right time to organise picnics. Anybody can attend it. I do not want to comment. As far Sunday’s meeting is concerned, it was held by Matua leaders. The BJP stands by the community.”

The TMC observed that the rumblings were bad news to the BJP. “The signs are clear. The Bengal BJP is breaking up,” said TMC Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy.