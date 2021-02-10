Six from Bengal, including 2 brothers, missing after Uttarakhand glacier burst
At least six persons from West Bengal who worked in Uttarakhand remain untraceable three days after a glacier burst in the Himalayan state.
All six, from three districts in the state, had gone to work at the Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam which has been washed away. While 31 bodies have been recovered, 175 persons are yet to be traced.
On Sunday morning, Dhrubagopal Jana had spoken to his sons Lalu and Bulu before they went to work. Someone from the project site called up the family to inform them of the disaster later in the day.
“Since then there hS been no news. We don’t know anything. The administration is telling us that they are in touch with the Uttarakhand government. Beyond this we don’t know anything,” Jana, a resident of Mahishadal in East Midnapore, told mediapersons, at least 48 hours after the disaster.
At least three persons from the district, Lalu Jana, Bulu Jana and Sudip Guriya have gone missing after the disaster. Guriya had last spoken to his brother Pradip on Saturday night.
“He was supposed to come back home on February 12. But we don’t have any news as of now,” said Pradip Guriya.
At least two persons from Purulia’s Arsa have also gone missing. They have been identified as Subhankar Tantubai and Ashwini Tantubai.
“The last time I had a word with my brother was on Sunday morning. Thereafter he went to work. But since then there has been no news. Even the contractor through whom he went to work could not tell us anything,” said Ashiwini Tantubai’s brother Sahadeb, adding that Ashwini’s wife was anxiously waiting for his return. The couple has a one-year-old child.
On Wednesday, some family members of both Subhankhar Tantubai and Ashwini Tantubai will leave for Uttarakhand. A yajna was held in the local village temple for their safe return. A local leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress also rushed to their house on Tuesday.
“We are regularly keeping in touch with the authorities. The family will be informed as soon as we come to know anything,” said a senior police officer of the district.
One person from Malda district Anesh Sheikh was reported missing after the disaster. His two brothers who work in Himachal Pradesh have already rushed to Uttarakhand. He has two teenage children.
