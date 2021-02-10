IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Six from Bengal, including 2 brothers, missing after Uttarakhand glacier burst
ITBP personnel use torches to gain access inside a tunnel to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped inside it after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday. (AP)
ITBP personnel use torches to gain access inside a tunnel to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped inside it after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday. (AP)
kolkata news

Six from Bengal, including 2 brothers, missing after Uttarakhand glacier burst

All six, from three districts in the state, had gone to work at the Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam which has been washed away. While 31 bodies have been recovered, 175 persons are yet to be traced
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:13 AM IST

At least six persons from West Bengal who worked in Uttarakhand remain untraceable three days after a glacier burst in the Himalayan state.

All six, from three districts in the state, had gone to work at the Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam which has been washed away. While 31 bodies have been recovered, 175 persons are yet to be traced.

On Sunday morning, Dhrubagopal Jana had spoken to his sons Lalu and Bulu before they went to work. Someone from the project site called up the family to inform them of the disaster later in the day.

“Since then there hS been no news. We don’t know anything. The administration is telling us that they are in touch with the Uttarakhand government. Beyond this we don’t know anything,” Jana, a resident of Mahishadal in East Midnapore, told mediapersons, at least 48 hours after the disaster.

Also Read | Wadia institute scientists visit Chamoli disaster site, explain what caused it

At least three persons from the district, Lalu Jana, Bulu Jana and Sudip Guriya have gone missing after the disaster. Guriya had last spoken to his brother Pradip on Saturday night.

“He was supposed to come back home on February 12. But we don’t have any news as of now,” said Pradip Guriya.

At least two persons from Purulia’s Arsa have also gone missing. They have been identified as Subhankar Tantubai and Ashwini Tantubai.

“The last time I had a word with my brother was on Sunday morning. Thereafter he went to work. But since then there has been no news. Even the contractor through whom he went to work could not tell us anything,” said Ashiwini Tantubai’s brother Sahadeb, adding that Ashwini’s wife was anxiously waiting for his return. The couple has a one-year-old child.

On Wednesday, some family members of both Subhankhar Tantubai and Ashwini Tantubai will leave for Uttarakhand. A yajna was held in the local village temple for their safe return. A local leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress also rushed to their house on Tuesday.

“We are regularly keeping in touch with the authorities. The family will be informed as soon as we come to know anything,” said a senior police officer of the district.

One person from Malda district Anesh Sheikh was reported missing after the disaster. His two brothers who work in Himachal Pradesh have already rushed to Uttarakhand. He has two teenage children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
ITBP personnel use torches to gain access inside a tunnel to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped inside it after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday. (AP)
ITBP personnel use torches to gain access inside a tunnel to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped inside it after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday. (AP)
kolkata news

Six from Bengal, including 2 brothers, missing after Uttarakhand glacier burst

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:13 AM IST
All six, from three districts in the state, had gone to work at the Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam which has been washed away. While 31 bodies have been recovered, 175 persons are yet to be traced
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
kolkata news

'Ahead of polls, officers being posted with political supari': West Bengal Guv

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:26 PM IST
  • At least two dozen senior officers of the Indian Police Service and West Bengal Police Service in the state were transferred on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

If you want to remove BJP...: Mamata Banerjee rushes to consolidate Muslim votes

By Joydeep Thakur | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • According to surveys done by the TMC and the BJP, swing in Muslim votes can influence poll-results in as many as 120 assembly seats in Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It said the charge sheet has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (cheating), in the case against the accused who had threatened Roy over the issue related to return of loan.(File photo)
It said the charge sheet has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (cheating), in the case against the accused who had threatened Roy over the issue related to return of loan.(File photo)
kolkata news

SC disposes of plea for probe by CBI into alleged suicide of BJP leader in WB

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The West Bengal government told the top court that the High Court had already looked into the matter in entirety while hearing the plea filed by the wife of the deceased and said that there was no delay in undertaking a probe into the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
kolkata news

SC disposes plea seeking NIA probe into West Bengal MLA's murder

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:25 PM IST
A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, recorded the submissions made by lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, and other parties, disposed of the petition filed by him, and said, if the petitioner wants, then he may approach the concerned state High Court to seek relief in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Prime minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
kolkata news

PM Modi’s 'match-fixing' remark draws criticism from TMC, Left and Congress

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:26 PM IST
  • PM Modi, during a rally, also held the 3 parties responsible for the woes of the people and lack of development in Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda.(PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda.(PTI)
kolkata news

Nadda sharpens attacks on TMC ahead of PM Modi's 1st rally in poll-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:27 PM IST
  • “This government has to go. If they can attack me then I can understand what the common people are going through in West Bengal,” Nadda said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said the entire focus in Bihar should on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said the entire focus in Bihar should on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT FILE PHOTO)
kolkata news

Prashant Kishor backs welfare schemes to help TMC sail through Bengal elections

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • TMC's election strategist Prashant Kishor asked specific questions regarding the party’s organisation in some zones in Kolkata and asked party councillors if they needed any support from his team or the leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda.(PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda.(PTI)
kolkata news

Nadda’s Bengal ‘rath yatra’ may run into TMC’s motorcycle rally; traffic chaos

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • A district police official said, “With so many people travelling from across Nadia and possibly adjoining districts to take part in these programmes, movement of traffic may be hit.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Alipurduar on Wednesday(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Alipurduar on Wednesday(PTI)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee showers SOPs in budget ahead of crucial assembly polls

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • The list included generating 1.5 crore new employment opportunities, hiking farmer’s aid, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP has decided to take out rath yatras across the state in February and March to drum up support for the upcoming assembly polls.(Samir Jana/HT file photo)
The BJP has decided to take out rath yatras across the state in February and March to drum up support for the upcoming assembly polls.(Samir Jana/HT file photo)
kolkata news

BJP indulging in malicious propaganda over 'rath yatra' clearance in Bengal: TMC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The All India Trinamool Congress said on Twitter that the state government has not denied permission to the BJP's programme in contrary to the claims of the saffron party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
kolkata news

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to present budget today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:25 AM IST
This will be the last budget presentation during the second term of the Trinamool Congress government. Assembly elections could be held in March – April this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
kolkata news

PM to dedicate projects worth about 4,700 crore in Bengal ahead of polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:53 PM IST
The projects are those of PSUs Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Gas Authority of India (GAIL) and NHAI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(PTI)
kolkata news

West Bengal govt asks BJP to seek nod from local authorities for Rath Yatras

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are expected to flag off five yatras this month in the poll- bound West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
kolkata news

Covaxin rolled out in Bengal, 60 beneficiaries to be inoculated on Day 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:29 PM IST
The three centres -- state-run SSKM hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and Kolkata Medical College and Hospital - would be administering the vaccines to health and civic workers, after they sign a consent form.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP