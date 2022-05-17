Suvendu Adhikari moves HC over search of his office

KOLKATA: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari moved the Calcutta high court on Tuesday against the police for searching his office in connection with a forgery case on Sunday.

Adhikari, who is also the Opposition leader in the West Bengal assembly, alleged police attacked his office at Nandigram in East Midnapore on Sunday and prompted governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to seek a report from the chief secretary.

East Midnapore police superintendent Amarnath K called the allegations baseless and false. “We have video-graphed the entire episode. There was a complaint against a cooperative bank official that she furnished fake documents to get the post of a manager. Police registered a case. The husband of the accused was the bank chairman. When police tried to arrest the woman in Nandigram, police faced some resistance. Later police received information the accused and her husband had taken shelter in the office.”

Meghnad Paul, the husband of the accused, is known to be close to Adhikari. “Police went to the office and searched a few rooms with the permission of the manager. The accused was not there. The police came back. Both the accused and her husband are still missing,” said Amarnath K.

