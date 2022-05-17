Suvendu Adhikari moves HC over search of his office
KOLKATA: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari moved the Calcutta high court on Tuesday against the police for searching his office in connection with a forgery case on Sunday.
Adhikari, who is also the Opposition leader in the West Bengal assembly, alleged police attacked his office at Nandigram in East Midnapore on Sunday and prompted governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to seek a report from the chief secretary.
East Midnapore police superintendent Amarnath K called the allegations baseless and false. “We have video-graphed the entire episode. There was a complaint against a cooperative bank official that she furnished fake documents to get the post of a manager. Police registered a case. The husband of the accused was the bank chairman. When police tried to arrest the woman in Nandigram, police faced some resistance. Later police received information the accused and her husband had taken shelter in the office.”
Meghnad Paul, the husband of the accused, is known to be close to Adhikari. “Police went to the office and searched a few rooms with the permission of the manager. The accused was not there. The police came back. Both the accused and her husband are still missing,” said Amarnath K.
Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj dies at 21 after plastic surgery goes wrong
Kannada TV actor Chethana Raj has died after complications from a cosmetic surgery she had undergone at a private hospital in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar. The 21-year-old actor's family alleged she died due to negligence by Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre where she had undergone the surgery. Local media reports suggest that fluid had accumulated in her lungs, causing her to become breathless. However, there was no ICU available at the cosmetic hospital she got operated in.
5 of family returning from Haridwar killed in accident
Five members of a family, including two women, were killed and 12 others were injured when the multi-utility vehicle (MUV) they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Jaipur highway early on Tuesday, police said.
Cyber fraudster dupes naval official
A fraudster duped a naval officer of ₹1.25 lakh by sending him an SMS saying that his account would soon be blocked as he had not updated his Know Your Customer details. To update the details, the officer clicked the link in January. Since the complainant was out working on a ship, he was unavailable to record his statement for five months. A First Information Report was later registered against the unidentified fraudster.
Punjab and Haryana high court stays Khemka’s arrest in Panchkula case
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka in a case registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Panchkula. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Sanjeev Verma, on April 26 at the Sector-5 police station in Panchkula.
Farmer leaders meet Punjab CM over new paddy sowing schedule
Members of 23 farmer unions of Punjab gathered at Amb Sahib Gurudwara in Phase-8 in Mohali on Tuesday morning to march towards Chandigarh as part of their protest against the paddy-sowing schedule announced by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government. Also read: Farmer unions in Punjab slam wheat export ban All Mohali-Chandigarh borders, including the Yadavindra Public School roundabout, have been sealed as a precautionary measure since Monday night.
