kolkata news

TMC approaches President over Dhankhar feud

TMC floor leader for the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandopadhyay, took up the issue when President Kovind came to greet lawmakers after his address on the first day of the Budget session on Monday.
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(ANI file photo)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 07:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

In a dramatic move, a leader of the Trinamool Congress reached out to President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday while he was exchanging pleasantries in the Central Hall of Parliament with their grievances against West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar before raising the issue again during an all-party meeting later in the day.

“You take a decision and immediately remove the West Bengal governor and restore parliamentary democracy,” Bandopadhyay is said to have told the President.

