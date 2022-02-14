TMC set to sweep Bengal civic polls

KOLKATA: West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday appeared set to sweep civic polls held in five cities two days earlier and to get control of Siliguri Municipal Corporation for the first time.

In December, the TMC swept the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, bagging 134 out of the 144 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished second with three seats while Congress and the Left won two each. In 2021, the TMC returned to power in the state for the third time in a row by winning 203 out of the 272 seats. The BJP, which set a target to win over 200 seats, could bag only 77 assembly seats

On Monday, TMC was leading on 37 out of 47 seats in Siliguri as the counting was underway. The BJP was ahead on five seats followed by the Left (four) and Congress (one). In 2015, the Left won 23 and TMC 17 seats there.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the trend was clear and she was going to Siliguri on Monday. “This is indeed a big day. We are thankful to the people. It was a peaceful election. ...The administration too did a good job.” She said with this victory, they have to be more humble, humane and work more and stand beside the people in times of need.

Elections to four civic bodies in Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Asansol, and Chandannagar were held on Saturday. TMC controlled three of them and the Left Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

Ashok Bhattacharya, Siliguri’s outgoing mayor who was trailing, said the trends so far have been devastating for the Left Front. “Let the counting end and the results be declared.”

TMC leader Goutam Deb, who is the party’s mayoral candidate in Siliguri, said they have achieved in Siliguri what the Left did not allow them to do in 2009. In June 2009, the Congress-TMC alliance won 30 out of the 47 seats in the Siliguri municipal polls. Amid differences between the two parties over the mayoral candidate, the Left supported Congress to take control of the civic body. In 2015, the Left won the municipal elections.

The BJP moved the Calcutta high court over allegations of violence during the municipal polls on Saturday and blamed the state election commissioner for it. It has alleged “fake voting” in Bidhannagar and Asansol. In a letter to the state poll watchdog, the BJP on Sunday said elections to two civic bodies be declared null and void. The BJP has sought deployment of central forces for polls to 108 civic bodies on February 27.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said votes were looted and free and fair elections were not held. “The results show the same. The ruling party wanted opposition-free civic bodies and utilised the state machinery, including the poll panel, to ensure that. We have moved court.”

The State Election Commission has maintained the voting was largely peaceful on Saturday and that there were no reports of any major untoward incidents.