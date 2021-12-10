UK returnee tests +ve for Covid in Kolkata; sample sent for genome sequencing

A young woman who arrived in Kolkata from the UK on Friday tested positive for Covid-19, following which a sample was sent for genome sequencing to verify if she has contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said.

“The patient was initially rushed to the Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General Hospital. Later, she was shifted to a private facility for institutional quarantine,” said a senior official of the state health department.

The condition of the 18-year-old UK returnee was stable and she had minimal symptoms, the official said.

India has so far reported 23 cases of the Omicron variant of which 17 were detected on Sunday after a cluster of nine Omicron infections emerged in Jaipur and seven in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

West Bengal hasn’t reported any cases of the new variant so far.

The state has so far registered 1,621,370 Covid-19 cases with 567 new cases reported on Thursday. The confirmed death toll from Covid-19 in the state until Thursday was 19,575.

