Union minister Anurag Thakur attacks Mamata Banerjee over Institute claim

  • His remarks came a day after the West Bengal CM claimed that the project was already inaugurated by her government long time ago.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai.(PTI)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 05:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks concerning the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ago.

In a swipe at Banerjee, Thakur said as a chief minister she should know the difference between a temporary Covid-19 centre and a world-class cancer institute. His remarks came a day after the West Bengal CM claimed that the project was already inaugurated by her government long time ago.

“But no, neither your corona management is effective nor your statement about Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata,” Thakur wrote in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Sunday, January 09, 2022
