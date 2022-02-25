Wall paintings in Kolkata's street exhibition to connect people with arts
With the aim to connect people with art, artists in Kolkata painted walls in a street exhibition in the city's Behala area.
The third edition of Behala Art Fest will be held between February 25 and 27. The organizers are holding the festival keeping Covid guidelines in mind.
Artists are giving a final touch to their art expressions. The paintings portray various social issues. Further, among the wall paintings, celebrated filmmaker Satyajit Ray also found the place. This time, Behala Art Fest is all about subaltern culture and subaltern art.
Speaking to ANI, Sanatan Dinda, the convener of Behala Art Fest said, "Keeping in mind the theme of Behala Art Fest, all the artists are doing their work. Human civilization is passing through a dark era. Our theme is 'Light and Darkness'. Artists are sharing their innovative ideas of 'Light and Darkness with life and existence in the foreground."
"We hope to take such initiatives forward and make the city more colourful for residents and visitors. Art is for the sake of the people," he added.
Another artist Panchali Banerjee, said, "We were looking for an open space for the exhibition so that it can be accessed by all. People should connect with art. It is also a big challenge for the artists to move out of the gallery art and display their art in the street. 30 to 40 artists have worked in this art fest. The work is almost done. The final touch is being given. People are reaching in large numbers."
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.