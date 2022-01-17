As Covid-19 cases dip, Bengal eases virus restrictions: Details here

The West Bengal government on Monday added a few more relaxations in its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols in the wake of a fall in the daily case count.

In an official order, the state government allowed gyms to reopen and operate with half their original capacity and also permitted outdoor shooting of films and television programmes.

However, all pre-existing safety procedures, pandemic-necessitated guidelines and physical distancing protocols would have to be followed, read the order signed by the chief secretary of West Bengal.

All the additional relaxations listed in the order will come into effect from Tuesday, that is, January 18, 2022:

1. Gyms may remain open with 50 per cent of the capacity at a time up to 9pm, provided the staff and users are fully vaccinated or are RT-PCR negative.

2. Jatra shall be allowed in a very restricted manner up to 9pm, only with 50 per cent of the capacity in an outdoor venue and in case of an indoor venue with a maximum of 200 people or 50 per cent of the capacity, whichever is lower.

3. Outdoor shooting for films and TV programmes will be allowed with adherence to physical distancing and Covid-19 appropriate protocols.

At the same time, the wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distance, and all health and hygiene-related protocols must be followed at all times, the government order specified.

West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 18,97,699 on Sunday with 14,938 fresh cases, while 36 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 20,088, a health department bulletin said. The state had registered 19,064 new infections and 39 deaths on Saturday.

The state’s positivity rate stood at 27.73 per cent, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by five in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district and four in Howrah. The state capital logged 3,893 single-day cases.

West Bengal now has 1,60,305 active cases, and 17,17,306 people have recovered from the disease, including 9,973 since Saturday.

The state has tested over 2.23 crore samples so far, taking into account 53,876 such clinical examinations in the past 24 hours, down from 64,572 samples the previous day, the bulletin added.