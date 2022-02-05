West Bengal reports 1,345 new Covid-19 cases, 31 more deaths

West Bengal on Saturday reported 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, 218 less than the previous day, which pushed the tally to 20,05,037, the health department said in its bulletin.

Thirty-one more deaths were recorded, raising the toll to 20,789, the bulletin stated.

North 24 Parganas logged 223 fresh cases, followed by Kolkata at 159.

Eight fatalities were recorded in Kolkata and five in Darjeeling district.

Four deaths were reported from North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 19,276 active cases, 937 less than Friday's count.

The fatality rate stood at 1.04 per cent and the positivity rate at 3.66 per cent on Saturday.

Altogether 19,64,972 people have recovered from the disease -- 2,251 of them in the past 24 hours.

The discharge rate clocked 98 per cent.

As many as 2,34,61,069 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 36,772 since Friday, the bulletin added.