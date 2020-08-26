e-paper
KU datesheet out, 1.20 lakh final year students to take exam from home

KU datesheet out, 1.20 lakh final year students to take exam from home

cities Updated: Aug 26, 2020 00:52 IST
Starting September 10, over 1.20 lakh final year students of graduate and post-graduate courses at Kurukshetra University (KU) will be appearing in their exams from home.

As per information, the KU management has issued a datesheet for the exams as per the University Grants Commission guidelines. Examination for UG courses will begin from September 10 and PG courses it will be held from September 15.

The university has issued the mode and schedule of examinations for all UG and PG final year students, including regular, private, correspondence and re-appear students of even semester.

Vice-chancellor Dr Nita Khanna said the decision was taken keeping in view the prevailing condition of Covid-19 pandemic and the safety of students.

The exam will be based on 50% syllabus and students will be given three hours, including one hour for the downloading of question paper and uploading of the answer sheets on the official website of the university and their concerned colleges.

KU public relations director Brajesh Sawhney said the question papers will be uploaded on the university website at 10am and the students will be given a link to download the question paper from their homes. They will have to upload their answersheets on the same link. The students can reach their chairperson, directors or principals through email if they face any problem.

EXAMS BEGIN AT REWARI’S IGU

The examination for final year students began at Indira Gandhi University (IGU) in Rewari’s Mirpur on Tuesday amid coronavirus scare. The exams were conducted in two shifts while following the safety guidelines.

University vice-chancellor S K Gakhar visited the examination centres and talked to students about their opinion on the continuation of the exams.

“The students want the exams to continue and there is no chance of further delay. Social distancing rules were strictly followed during the examination. All the candidates were thermal-screened at the entry. For each shift, the centres were sanitised,” he added.

