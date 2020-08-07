Kullu’s Sharan to become craft handloom village: Smriti Irani

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:46 IST

Union minister of textiles and women and child development Smriti Irani on Friday said Sharan village in Kullu will be developed into a craft handloom village.

On the occasion of the sixth Nation Handloom Day, Irani addressed handloom clusters across the country and designers at different institutes and craft handloom villages over video conferencing.

“Sharan village near Heritage Village, Naggar, is among the 10 villages selected as craft handloom villages. This will not only promote the handloom industry but also boost rural tourism,” she said.

The Union minister said National Institutes of Fashion Technology (NIFTs) will help promote handloom products in the country.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also stressed on boosting the handloom industry to strengthen the handloom sector.

She said the mobile application for the ‘handloom mark scheme’ launched by the ministry on Friday will not only facilitate weavers but also provide consumers with genuine handloom products.

The ‘My Handloom’ Portal will also help the consumers get information about the best handloom products, said Irani.

“The Union government will provide all possible assistance to the handloom sector,” said the Union minister, adding, “We all must encourage local products so that the rural economy is strengthened.”

A virtual exhibition was also held to link handloom exporters with buyers. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who joined the conference from Dehra in Kangra,said at present around 20,000 people were dependent on handloom for earning their livelihood.

He said the Himachali shawl and cap, especially the Kullu and Kinnauri shawls, had earned worldwide fame and both the products have been patented and reserved under the Handloom Protection Act by the government of India.

Thakur said the Union government had sanctioned ₹118.63 lakh and the state will contribute ₹13.40 lakh for the development of Sharan village.The CM said that during the lockdown, the cottage industry kept the rural economy afloat.

“The state government is considering the ‘one district, one product scheme’ to popularise traditional products,” he said.

Thakur said a grant of 10% was being provided to handloom entrepreneurs for the purchase of thread through the National Handloom Development Corporation.

He said that training was also being provided to around 450 handloom weavers of the nine districts through HP State Handicraft and Handloom Corporation. The sale of handloom products is being done through 12 sale centres in the state and one in Delhi, the CM said.