L-G launches initiatives for DDA to go ‘paperless’

New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Thursday inaugurated six major e-governance initiatives by the Delhi Development Authority. The initiatives are aimed at making the land-owning agency a “paperless” organisation. One of the initiatives is e-mutation of properties, which is likely to benefit lakhs of people in the city.

The LG said, “Delhi has been grappling with huge population growth which poses challenges in the development activities of Delhi. The DDA is the most crucial organisation for the development of Delhi and information technology measures will improve the credibility of the people in view of transparent governance.”

DDA officials said that now with a click of a button, property owners can apply for mutation—the process to change the name of the property owner after death of the original owner or sale/purchase or transfer of property—online.

“Currently, the online mutation is allowed for residential properties. But we will soon start the process for industrial and commercial properties,” said a senior DDA official. The other five services made online –call centre, physical tracking of files, online monitoring for court case, record management and allotment of staff quarters—will help DDA improve its functioning.

The land-owning agency is working on the process to make all land records digital after carrying out a satellite survey to mark the boundaries of its properties. For the land pooling policy, DDA officials said that all land related records will be kept online.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said, “These initiatives are will help in ensuring effective, efficient and transparent governance by reducing human interface and to make the DDA citizen-friendly by adopting information technology tools.”

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 21:34 IST