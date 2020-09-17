Lahaul-Spiti’s Gue village declared containment zone

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:18 IST

Due to the recent Covid-19 cases reported in Lahaul-Spiti, the district administration has declared Gue village as a containment zone with immediate effect till further orders.

Spiti additional district magistrate (ADM) Gian Sagar Negi said Gue village is required to be cordoned off immediately to contain the spread of coronavirus and no person residing here will be allowed to assemble, gather or congregate at any place within the containment zone and should remain inside their houses/ allotted accommodations, except in case of emergency.

7 deaths, 395 new cases in state

Seven more deaths due to the virus were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total fatality toll to 96.

A 69-year-old woman died in Kullu, while two deaths were reported at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla; a 50-year-old woman and 52-year-old man succumbed to the virus at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk, Mandi; a 75-year-old woman died in Tanda Medical College, Kangra; and one person died in Chamba Medical College.

388 patients recover from infection

Total 395 fresh infections recorded in the state on Thursday pushed the total number of cases to 11,190. Apart from this, 388 patients were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the state’s total recoveries to 6,919, officials said.

Out of 395, 82 cases emerged in Sirmaur district, 76 in Kangra, 70 in Mandi district, 49 in Solan, 38 in Una, 30 in Shimla, 15 in Lahaul-Spiti, 13 in Kullu, 12 in Bilaspur, seven in Chamba and three in Hamirpur.

Solan still worst-hit

With 2,525 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra, where 1,735 cases have been reported till date. Also, 1,415 cases have been logged in Sirmaur, 1,158 in Mandi, 975 in Una, 753 in Hamirpur, Chamba 663, Shimla 757, Bilaspur 568, Kullu 416 and 135 in Kinnaur. With 90 cases reported so far, Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state.