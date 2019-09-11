Lajpat Nagar-III RWA told to keep all 15 colony gates open 24x7

delhi

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:01 IST

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in association with Delhi Police and traffic police, on Wednesday conducted an inspection at Lajpat Nagar-III to check feasibility for implementation of a vehicle circulation plan. The inspection also aimed to find a parking solution for the residential colony.

The civic body, after inspection, directed the RWA of the area to keep open all the 15 gates of the residential colony to ensure that the movement of emergency vehicles — such as ambulance and fire tenders — is not hindered and also to deter haphazard parking in the area.

The survey was conducted in pursuance with the Supreme Court order to regularise parking in residential areas and develop Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Kamla Nagar as model neighbourhoods with respect to parking and traffic management.

Prem Shankar Jha, deputy commissioner (parking) SDMC, said that during the inspection it was found that there were many gates in Lajpat Nagar-III which remain closed permanently, thereby hindering the movement of emergency vehicles and also creating congestion on market roads.

“We observed that eight main gates, out of the 15, remain shut permanently in Lajpat Nagar-III. This blocks the entry and exit of emergency vehicles annd causes vehicles to pile up on neighbouring roads. Gates cannot remain closed permanently,” Jha said.

He added that the residents told them that security was one of the main reasons behind restricting entry of vehicles. “We have suggested deploying guards on gates. This will also help in filtering traffic and regularising parking in the area. We have also requested the police to address security related concerns of the residents,” he said.

He added that when all gates are open, short transit would be possible to arterial roads. This will help the agencies in implementing the traffic circulation plan.

Under the plan, some lanes of the colony will be reserved for one-way traffic and some others will have two-way vehicle flow. This will be done to ensure smooth traffic in the region and decongest the market area roads.

Another SDMC official said that in many colonies, the gates are kept closed so that they can park vehicles in the additional space on the colony streets. “This leads to haphazard parking. At the time of an emergency, such haphazard parking creates hindrance in the movement of emergency vehicles such as fire fighters and ambulance,” the official said.

Harjinder Singh, member of Lajpat Nagar-III RWA, however, opposed the proposal to open all gates and said that some enteries were closed not only because of security concerns but also to ensure safety of kids and elderly people.

“Children play in the colony and elderly people walk here. So traffic movement should not be allowed in the colony. If unrestricted traffic is allowed then the situation will only worsen. The colony streets have turned into main roads as motorists use it to reach the market area after left turn on Feroz Gandhi Road and Veer Savarkar Road from Lala Lajpat Rai Marg was closed,” Singh said.

He added that some of the gates were kept closed also to discourage people, who come to shop at the central market, from parking their cars inside the colony.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 21:45 IST