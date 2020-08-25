e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Land acquisition proposals for Purandar airport and Pune-Nashik rly line projects to be ready in a week: Rao

Land acquisition proposals for Purandar airport and Pune-Nashik rly line projects to be ready in a week: Rao

cities Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:55 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: The fund required by the district administration for land acquisition for proposed Purandar international airport and railway line between Pune and Nashik is Rs6,000 crore and Rs1,300 crore respectively, according to the district officials.

Following Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar’s instruction, divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh conducted a review meeting on Tuesday.

Rao said, “We are proposing four options for land acquisition. Administration would prepare a detailed land acquisition plan for both international airport and railway line and submitted to the guardian minister by weekend. If necessary, the proposal would be submitted before a high-power state-level committee for approval.”

“The Pune-Nashik railway work could start soon as four proposals for land acquisition in Haveli taluka of Pune district have been received. The Pune-Nashik railway line is passing through four talukas of Pune district. The total land required for the plan is 1,470 hectares with 575 hectares falling under Pune district. Administration would start a land survey soon and identify details of the land required for the railway,” he said.

The senior official said that surveys related to airport plan are already completed and approved.

Airport plan

For the proposed Purandar international airport in Pune district, land falling under seven villages — Pargaon, Ekhatpur, Munjwadi, Kumbharvalan, Udachiwadi, Vanpuri and Khanavadi —has been earmarked.

top news
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In