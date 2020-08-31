Large-capacity diesel gensets in Gurugram yet to be fitted with emission control equipment

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2020

Close to a month after the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) instructed its regional office in Gurugram to ensure retrofitting of emission control equipment in all diesel generator sets that are above 500 kilovolt-amperes (kVA), no compliance reports have been submitted in the matter by licenced DG set operators, said HSPCB officials on Monday.

Earlier on July 23, HSPCB chairman Ashok Kheterpal sent official instructions to regional offices in five NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat and Bahadurgarh, asking them to ensure retrofitting of emission control equipment in diesel generator sets. Kheterpal’s instructions stated, “It is hereby ordered that all DG sets in operation with capacity of 500kVa and above are required either to retrofit the emission control equipment... or shift to new gas-based generators... within three months.”

The process involves upgrading existing DG sets with a CPCB-approved carbon capture device that can mitigate as much as 70% of the particulate matter emissions from the combustion of diesel fuel or, alternatively, switching to less harmful gas-based generators. This move was first proposed as part of the Centre’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which was rolled out early last year in over 100 ‘non-attainment cities’. Gurugram and Faridabad were added to the NCAP’s list of non-attainment cities in July 2019, on World Environment Day. A ‘non-attainment city’ is a polluted city in which the prescribed National Ambient Air Quality Standards are violated.

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, Gurugram, said, “As per the NCAP, we have to aim for a 30% reduction in particulate matter levels by 2024. DG sets are assumed to contribute around 18% of all particulate matter pollution in cities. In preparation for the winter, and in compliance with a National Green Tribunal’s order from December last year, we have been instructed to take these steps and ensure compliance of large capacity DG sets by October 23 this year.”

When asked how the HSPCB plans to implement these directives in the district before the October 23 deadline, Singh said, “We have issued a public notice on our website. It is the responsibility of the operators to apprise themselves of it, do the needful, and send us a compliance report.”

So far, however, Singh said that no compliance reports in the matter have been received from licenced DG set operators in Gurugram. “We will send individual notices to all residential complexes, hospitals, malls, office buildings and other commercial establishments in our jurisdiction, cautioning that action can be taken under the Air Act and Environment Protection Act if they fail to comply with the directive,” he said.

Experts, on the other hand, expressed doubts over the feasibility of this plan. Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality scientist, said, “There are at least 10,500 diesel generators in Gurugram city alone, as per a recent study by the Centre for Science and Energy. Many of them are extremely old, highly polluting, and do not possess the required NOCs. It is an almost insurmountable task, considering that there is no official record of many of them. As such it is difficult to say exactly how many operators are there in the ciy. Even initiating action against the operators of such generators will be hard for this reason.”

Guneet Singh, who runs a city-based non-profit organisation in the field of air-quality research, said, “The task is challenging. But, there are some ways to go about it efficiently. Firstly, it will be easier to identify large-scale diesel generators in commercial or residential establishments because they are all annually maintained by a small group of contractors. Out of 10,500 diesel generator sets, the directive would apply to a smaller number of 500kVA sets, which are better regulated than smaller portable sets. So there’s one big starting advantage.”

Experts, including Guneet and Pawar, also said that providing incentives to operators (for example, in the form of reduced electricity bills) or subsidising the cost of new equipment, may ensure compliance with the HSPCB’s directive. However, they also pointed out that the proposal does not address the larger issue of informal DG sets used in Gurugram.

“Larger diesel generators, for example in RWAs, are designed to release emissions at greater ‘stack heights’, and not at a breathable proximity to residents. Portable generators, in the 200 to 300KVA range, that are used in small shops and individual homes are the real issue. They cause a bulk of street-side pollution and are also poorly regulated,” Singh added.