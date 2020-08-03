e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Laud state’s farmers for increased diversification: Capt

Laud state’s farmers for increased diversification: Capt

This diversification will help save nearly 2.7 billion cubic metre of ground water and about Rs 200 crore in power consumption

cities Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh(HT file)
         

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday lauded the state’s farmers for successful diversification of nearly 2.3 lakh hectare (5.5 lakh acre) area that otherwise went to traditional paddy cultivation in this kharif season. The success of the farmers in their diversification efforts, even amid the covid-19 pandemic, has also been recognised by the Union ministry of agriculture, the CM said, while reviewing the sowing activities in the state on Monday.

This diversification will help save nearly 2.7 billion cubic metre of ground water and about Rs 200 crore in power consumption, thus supporting the Punjab government’s efforts to preserve scarce water resources, added Amarinder

Despite migratory labour shortage in the ongoing kharif season, the state has not only completed its sowing but has also continued to fulfil its objective of diversification even in these difficult times, he added.

Additional chief secretary (development) Anirudh Tiwari informed the CM that basmati sowing had been completed across 6.5 lakh hectares (16 lakh acre).

“It is expected that acreage under basmati will touch about 17.5 lakh acre in Punjab this year. The state government’s concerted push to use Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technology is expected to save both ground water and power consumption,” Tiwari said, adding that the acreage under maize and cotton had also increased.

top news
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Opposition piles pressure on Kerala CM to quit over gold smuggling case
Opposition piles pressure on Kerala CM to quit over gold smuggling case
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In