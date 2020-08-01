Leopard enters residential area in Shimla’s Sanjauli, kills pet dog

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 17:45 IST

Creating a stir late on Friday night, a leopard entered a residential locality in Shimla’s Sanjauli area and killed a pet dog after dragging it into the bushes nearby.

The leopard had strayed into the locality surrounding the graveyard at 1:30am on Friday. After hearing the noises, residents of the locality came out in the balconies of their houses and made a video of the incident, which was widely circulated on social media.

“My son made a video of the entire incident. We have informed the divisional forest officer wildlife. There is a possibility that the leopard is a man eater,” said Buddhi Ram Justa, a retired government employee.

A team of forest officials visited the locality to set up cages. The leopard also wandered into a locality in Ramnagar area of Shimla which has a forest in the surrounding.

In wake of increasing complaints regarding leopards sighted in residential areas, the forest department has installed cages at various localities including Bemloe, Kasumpti, Tuttikandi, Tottu, Chotta Shimla and Kalong.