Leopard-like animal caught on CCTV cameras in Vaishali, forest dept officials on alert

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:49 IST

The officials of the district forest department are on alert after an animal that appeared to be a leopard was caught by a CCTV camera installed outside one of the houses in Vaishali’s Sector 3 locality early Saturday. While the CCTV footage of the animal moving about in front of the house is grainy, making a confirmation difficult, officials have not ruled out the possibility of the animal being a leopard.

The CCTV footage of the animal roaming around the lane around 4.30am, was circulated on social media on Saturday and was brought to the attention of the forest department. Following this, teams were dispatched to Vaishali where officials traced the footage to a camera installed outside a house in Vaishali’s Sector 3.

“The family living in that house had gone out of town three days ago. But while monitoring the CCTV footage from their phones, they saw the leopard-like animal moving about the lane and immediately sent the video to the local residents’ welfare association to alert neighbours and other residents,” Deeksha Bhandari, divisional forest officer, said.

The officer said the size of the animal could not be fully ascertained due to the field of the CCTV camera but it had a long tail, which is generally found in animals belonging to the cat family.

“The animal seems to be from cat family. It could be a leopard or a fishing cat, both of which are from the cat family. Both animals are listed under the Schedule I (of the Wildlife Protection Act). Our teams have distributed contact numbers of the local residents and have asked them to inform the department in case they spot the animal. Our teams are ensuring that there is no threat to human life and also to the animal. We are not ruling out the possibility of the animal being a leopard. However, at the location, we found no pug marks,” Bhandari said.

The officials also took up combing operations in the area and suspect that the animal may have strayed into the area from the Hindon canal, which is adjacent to Vaishali, and has thick vegetation. The canal separates the two prime localities of Vaishali and Indirapuram.

The sighting of leopard in Ghaziabad is not new. On December 17 last year, one had ventured into the Hindon airbase. The three-and-half-year old male leopard was trapped and later released safely in the Saharanpur forest range.

A male leopard was also sighted in April 2017 in the Krishna Vihar Kuti area near Bhopra which is also near the Hindon airbase. The leopard was captured. However, it had by then injured a man, a child and cattle.