Lesson on Gujarat riots among readings dropped from DU syllabi

Delhi University’s (DU) English Department on Wednesday decided to drop several lessons and readings from the undergraduate syllabi, including a lesson that was written in the backdrop of the 2002 Gujarat riots, a day after some members of university’s academic council (AC) raised objections and termed it “controversial”.

HT had on Wednesday reported that the academic council referred back the revised syllabi of four departments—English, Political Science, History and Sociology — after some members of the right-wing teachers’ group, the National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF), who are also members of the AC, objected to the content of the courses offered by these departments. The departments were asked to make changes.

Similarly, other departments also convened meetings on Wednesday and decided to make changes in their syllabi.

The departments will have to inform the university’s syllabus revision committee on Thursday about the changes.

The English department is also removing a recently included paper on the Indian caste system from the list of compulsory papers in BA (Hons). It will be an optional paper now. It has also been decided to remove all Indian references, including the mention of Hindu scripture, ‘Shiv Puran’, from the paper on homosexuality.

Raj Kumar, head of the department, said they had accepted all the changes proposed by the AC.

Saikat Ghosh, an assistant professor in English and an AC member, said the decision was taken in order to safeguard the interest of students. “It has been decided to remove texts to which academic council objected. The syllabus is being restored to the original core template. We had no choice because we have to submit the reviewed syllabus by Thursday. Otherwise, students will have nothing to study when the new session begins,” he said.

In Political Science, objections were raised over the inclusion of Maoist insurgency as a topic in the paper of ‘Development process and social movements’ which is being taught to third year BA (hons) students. A department official said that they are also considering removing the topic.

Tanvir Aeijaz, an associate professor of Political Science at Ramjas College, said the paper ‘Development process and social movements’ include all the important movements that took place in the country. “The Maoist movement was included because it was a part of the other larger and important movements. The students should get a chance to know about it,” he said.

History department officials declined to comment but those at the Sociology department said that they were still not clear about the changes AC had asked them to make. A professor, requesting anonymity, said, “The AC has asked the department to include some topics in the syllabus. We are ready to include the suggested topics and readings.”

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 23:54 IST