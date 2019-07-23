Life in Amrapali flats: No water, fire safety or security systems

NOIDA: Even after paying about ₹80 lakh for a two-bedroom flat in Amrapali’s much advertised projects, life for 14,000 odd residents, who have already moved into their flats, is a far cry from the “luxury” that the brochures had promised. In fact, they had to contend with faulty lifts, lack of water connections, zero maintenance, absent fire safety and security measures— to name a few of their woes.

Tuesday’s Supreme Court finally gave them a cause to cheer, after the apex court came down hard on Noida and Greater Noida authorities for doing little to secure homebuyers’ interests. It directed the government and the authorities to provide all basic civic amenities in these housing projects and to ensure execution of deed registries within the next one month.

In 2014-15, the Amrapali got homebuyers to shift into its partially ready housing projects— Sapphire in Sector 45, Silicon City and Princely Estate in Sector 76; and Zodiac and Platinum in Sector 119. Around 100 buyers also shifted into partially ready flats in Dream Valley in Greater Noida.

But they were unable to execute registry and transfer flats to their names as the builder failed to pay ₹1,100 crore it owed the Noida authority in land dues. It also owed another ₹3,000 crore to Greater Noida authority.

“As if that was not enough, we failed to get a water connection; the lifts were not functioning, fire systems were not in place, parking space was a mess, security was non-existent and the sewage treatment plant was not put in place by the builder. When we tried to get the water connection and demanded other basic civic amenities, the Noida authority did not pay any heed as if we were at fault. But now, the SC order has given us major relief,” Vivek Sharma, a resident of Sapphire, said.

The Supreme Court in its order said, “Builders have put them in possession, they are not the encroachers and they have invested their valuable savings and have no other shelter to live. They cannot be deprived of their houses and cannot be left without basic necessities of life like water, electricity, etc. The concerned Authorities are responsible to provide electricity, water, and all other basic amenities to buyers as they have the right to occupy the premises... We also direct the Central Government and Government of Uttar Pradesh to ensure that everything is done to protect the interest of the homebuyers obviously without obliging the builders (sic).”

Homebuyers living in these housing complexes said they will now approach the Noida authority for further action on basic amenities.

“We will approach the Noida authority seeking basic civic amenities. The Supreme Court verdict is strong — one that favours flat buyers. The connivance of Amrapali Group with the Noida authority is well evident now. The authority can’t charge any duties or dues from flat buyers, the judgment said. This paves the way for registration of flats. It’s time now for chief minister Yogi Adityanath to act and express his sincerity towards flat buyers,” RK Shrivastava, retired army officer and resident of Sapphire, said.

Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said, “We are examining the SC order in detail to implement it. We will implement it and provide all facilities in housing projects as per the instructions of the court.”

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 20:48 IST