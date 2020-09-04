e-paper
Home / Cities / 'Life threat' to Kalayat SDM, FIR registered

‘Life threat’ to Kalayat SDM, FIR registered

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2020 03:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Kalayat subdivisional magistrate Reagan Kumar claimed that he received a life threat for not issuing a driving licence to the son of a local BJP leader, police said on Thursday.

On his complaint, the Kalayat police have registered an FIR under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The SDM has demanded action against Mahipal Rana, BJP’s Kalayat block president.

As per his complaint, Rana had come to his office on September 1 and used abusive language besides threatening him with dire consequences if he did not issue the driving licence to his son without passing the driving test.

Kaithal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said an FIR has been registered and a probe was on. However, no arrest has been made so far, he added.

Meanwhile, Rana has refuted the allegations and said, “We had gone for a driving test of my son and the SDM asked us to bring all vehicles, including bike, car, jeep and tractor. We had a bike and we requested him to take the test with the available vehicle only, but he refused.”

Rana said he did not use any abusive language and the allegations levelled against him were false.

