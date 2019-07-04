Light rain brings respite for city, monsoon expected by Sunday

New Delhi

An overcast sky and light rain in some parts of Delhi-NCR helped bring much awaited respite from the searing heat on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rain till monsoon hits Delhi over the weekend. “As things stand today, monsoon is expected to hit Delhi around July 7 (Sunday),” said KJ Ramesh, director general of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Thursday, the IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is taken to be a representative of Delhi’s weather, received around 0.4mm rain till 5:30pm. While Palam received around 5.8mm rain, Ayanagar received 17.1 mm rain.

IMD has forecast “light to moderate” rain in Delhi for the next three to four days, following which conditions may become favourable for widespread rains.

“The well marked low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh is causing rains here. It is helping the monsoon pick-up and advance. There was good rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the last two days. But rains in Delhi and other parts of northwest India will be light for a few days now. It will pick up around July 8,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC) of IMD.

Monsoon is likely to advance to Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Monsoon has further advanced into parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Rajasthan, the IMD said in its Thursday bulletin. Several parts of northwest India were experiencing heatwave conditions, which will now subside. Jammu for example recorded maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius on Wednesday, Katra recorded 38 degrees Celsius and Una in Himachal Pradesh recorded 42 degrees Celsius. “Thursday will be the last heatwave day for several places in northwest India. The maximum temperature will drop,” Jenamani added.

From June 1 to July 2, there is a 30% deficiency in monsoon rain compared to long period average (LPA) for the period. In association with the low pressure area, IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places over west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha; east Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa; central Maharashtra, Marathawada and east Rajasthan.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 21:20 IST