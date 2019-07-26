Light rain causes waterlogging, slows traffic

New Delhi

A spell of light rain hit the city on Friday, causing waterlogging on several roads and slowing down traffic in the national capital even as the Delhi High Court asked the state government to “think out of the box” and “act like commandos” to prevent water logging in the coming days.

A bench of Justice GS Sistani and Justice Jyoti Singh said that since heavy rains are expected in the next 20 days, the Public Works Department (PWD) should make “every endeavour” to ensure there is no waterlogging.

It directed the PWD to be prepared in advance with water pumps to prevent waterlogging at the susceptible sites, like ITO here, already identified by the authority.

On Friday, Ayanagar and Najafgarh received the heaviest spell.

The India Meteorological Department’s observatory at Safdarjung, which is taken to be a representative of Delhi’s weather, received 7.9mm rain till 5:30 pm on Friday, while Palam received around 8mm rain during the same time. Ayanagar and Najafgarh received around 23.6mm and 26mm rain between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon.

Senior Delhi traffic police officials said that waterlogging on arterial roads slowed down traffic movement around the city. Areas around Munirka, ITO, Karol Bagh roundabout, Mayapuri intersection, Paharganj, Satya Niketan (near Sri Venkateswara College), U-turn near Delhi Cantonment metro station, Palam flyover, South Extension (near the flyover), Sri Aurobindo Marg (below AIIMS flyover), near Pul Prahlad Pur and Najafgarh-Firni road towards Mundka, saw vehicles crawling because a portion of road was submerged.

Officials said that extra deployment of police personnel was made at important junctions to manage the rush of vehicles.

The rain and overcast skies also helped in pulling down the mercury. On Friday, the day’s maximum temperature was 32.5 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal.

Strike threat

About 3,500 anti-mosquito ‘Domestic Breeding Checkers’ (DBCs) employed with the north, south and east municipal corporations of Delhi have threatened to go on a strike from August 25 if they are not made permanent by the civic bodies.

Ashok Chaudhary, general secretary of the Anti-Malaria Ekta Karamchari Union (AMEKU), said on Friday, “It’s been 23 years we have been working in Delhi and protecting citizens from possibly fatal diseases like dengue and chikungunya, in adverse conditions. For so many years we have been demanding that our posts be made permanent and we be given the benefits that come with it, like holidays, provident fund, bonus, insurance and medical benefits. But our demands have come to no avail.”

