Lightning kills two security guards in Palghar

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 01:33 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Two security guards, who were on their way home in Bendgaon, Dahanu in Palghar district, died after a lightning struck them near Kurje dam in Talasari around 4pm on Wednesday.

The deceased, Sachin Kuvara, 27, and Anil Gowri, 18, were on the bike when the lightning struck. Both worked as security guards o the state government-run Security Guards Board for Mumbai and Thane districts and were on duty in a private firm, said Rahul Sarang, Dahanu tehsildar.

Earlier on September 6, Sagar Diwa, 17, of Ambiste village in Wada; and Nitesh Tumbda, 22, of Tava in Dahanu died in two separate incident s of lightning. Both the deceased were farmers by profession. Six others had also suffered burn injuries and were admitted to government hospitals.

The state government’s revenue department will issue ₹4 lakh compensation each to family members of all four victims. The department has been told to speed up the process of issuing compensation.

