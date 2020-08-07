e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Liquor scam: Haryana Congress slams SET report, demands HC monitored probe

Liquor scam: Haryana Congress slams SET report, demands HC monitored probe

State Congress chief Kumari Selja and party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said only a probe monitored by a high court judge can fix the real kingpin of the liquor scam.

cities Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Haryana Congress on Friday slammed the report of the special enquiry team (SET) on liquor pilferage and termed it as an eyewash.

At a joint press conference, state Congress chief Kumari Selja and party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said only a probe monitored by a high court judge can fix the real kingpin of the liquor scam. “This half-baked investigation has only put smaller fries in the dock and provided safe escape to well connected real culprits,” Selja said.

Surjewala said the liquor mafia was directly linked to politicians and senior officials occupying high positions in the state government. “The surprising fact is that this SET was neither empowered to hold any investigation under the code of criminal procedure nor did it have any legal validity,” he said.

The Congress leaders also criticized the move to hold another investigation by the Vigilance Bureau. “This will mean there shall be investigation on an investigation. The ultimate objective of all these inquiries and investigations is to protect the well connected culprits and to cover up the nexus between the liquor mafia and ruling politicians,” the Congress leaders said.

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In