Liquor scam: Haryana Congress slams SET report, demands HC monitored probe

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:00 IST

The Haryana Congress on Friday slammed the report of the special enquiry team (SET) on liquor pilferage and termed it as an eyewash.

At a joint press conference, state Congress chief Kumari Selja and party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said only a probe monitored by a high court judge can fix the real kingpin of the liquor scam. “This half-baked investigation has only put smaller fries in the dock and provided safe escape to well connected real culprits,” Selja said.

Surjewala said the liquor mafia was directly linked to politicians and senior officials occupying high positions in the state government. “The surprising fact is that this SET was neither empowered to hold any investigation under the code of criminal procedure nor did it have any legal validity,” he said.

The Congress leaders also criticized the move to hold another investigation by the Vigilance Bureau. “This will mean there shall be investigation on an investigation. The ultimate objective of all these inquiries and investigations is to protect the well connected culprits and to cover up the nexus between the liquor mafia and ruling politicians,” the Congress leaders said.