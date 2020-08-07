e-paper
Home / Cities / Liquor shops can stay open an hour longer

Liquor shops can stay open an hour longer

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Liquor shops in Delhi can stay open an hour longer, the state excise department said on Friday.

According to an order issued by the excise department on Thursday, liquor shops in the city will now open from 10am to 10pm instead of till 9pm earlier.

The move, the Delhi government later said, is one of multiple strategies being implemented to increase the state’s revenue, which has taken a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the coronavirus-forced lockdown, liquor shops in the city used to remain open till 10pm. However, the timing for their operation had been curtailed by an hour when they were allowed to open again from May.

