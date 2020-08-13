e-paper
Home / Cities / Lockdown extended in Palghar till August 18

Lockdown extended in Palghar till August 18

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:13 IST
Ram Parmar
The collector of Palghar district, Dr Kailas Shinde has extended the lockdown in the Palghar Municipal Council limits from August 14 to 18.

All shops, including grocers, vegetable, fruit and meat markets will remain shut till midnight of August 18, as per the order. Medical stores, flour mills and dairy shops will remain open, said Dr Shinde. Home delivery of essential services has been allowed between the stipulated time.

Violators will be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Maharashtra State Covid-19 Epidemic Act, 2020 said the official. Newspaper stalls will remain open from 7am to 9am, with social distancing.

Till August 13, Palghar district reported around 18,918 positive cases and 379 deaths, with Vasai-Virar leading with 13,983 cases with 297 deaths, as per the data from the collector’s office.

