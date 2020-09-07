e-paper
Lucknow Metro resumes services

Lucknow Metro resumes services

The Lucknow Metro resumed services at 6 am on Monday over five months after air, rail, and road transportation was suspended as part of measures to check the Covid-19 pandemic

lucknow Updated: Sep 07, 2020 11:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Over 60 people boarded the train en route to Munshipulia.
Over 60 people boarded the train en route to Munshipulia.(Anupam Srivastava/HT Photo)
         

The Lucknow Metro resumed services at 6 am on Monday over five months after air, rail, and road transportation was suspended as part of measures to check the Covid-19 pandemic spread by ensuring social distancing.

Also read: Centre approves urban mobility plan for 13 UP cities

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) managing director Kumar Keshav was present at the Amausi Metro Station when the first train left for Munshipulia with 17 passengers on board. Over 60 people boarded the train en route to Munshipulia.

Keshav said, “ I am happy to see the trains running again. UPMRC has kept no stone unturned to make travel safe for the passengers. There was no flag-off ceremony because we do not want any sort of crowd collection at any spot.”

He added the Metro is using advanced technology to make travel safe for passengers and their staff. “There has been an emphasis on contactless travel, sanitisation, social distancing, hygiene, and using ultraviolet lights for disinfecting surfaces and installing touch-free foot pedals,” he said. “I am confident Lucknowites will feel safe in the Metro and use it more than any other mode of transport.”

He added initially trains will be available after a gap of 5 minutes and 30 seconds. “But when the ridership will increase, we will reduce the gap to around 3 minutes. Presently, 16 sets of trains would be running daily between Airport Metro Station and Munshipulia. The sets of trains would be regularly sanitised.”

