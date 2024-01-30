10 DMs among 18 IAS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 18 IAS officers, including district magistrates of 10 districts. Rakesh Kumar Singh has been made the DM Kanpur and Visakh G will be the new DM of Aligarh. Similarly, Indra Vikram Singh has been appointed the DM Ghaziabad and Ravindra Kumar Mandar will be the new DM of Jaunpur. The Uttar Pradesh government shifted 18 IAS officers on January 30. (For Representation)

Sanjay Kumar Singh has been made the DM Rampur and Nisha has been made the DM Amethi. Likewise, Jogindra Singh has been made DM Pilibhit while Rajesh Kumar Rai will be the new DM of Kaushambi. Parveen Mishra has been made the DM of Mau and Vijay Kumar Singh will be the new DM of Farrukhabad.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Moreover, Rakesh Kumar Mishra has been appointed special secretary, housing and urban planning department while Sujit Kumar has been appointed the special secretary, infrastructure and industrial development department. Gazal Bharadwaj has been made the secretary, UP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Sanjay Chauhan has been appointed the municipal commissioner, Saharanpur, while Divyanshu Patel has been appointed the municipal commissioner of Moradabad.

Manikandan A has been appointed the vice- chairman, Bareilly Development Authority, Pratibha Singh has been appointed the CDO of Agra and Arun Kumar has been made the special secretary, Namami Gange and rural water supply department.