Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10 years of PM Mudra Yojana: Over 47 lakh entrepreneurs benefited in UP alone

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 10, 2025 05:20 AM IST

₹37,875 crore went to 30.76 lakh individuals through banks, while ₹11,626 crore was disbursed by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to 16.16 lakh beneficiaries.

: As the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) completes a decade since its launch on April 8, 2015, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leading state in implementing the scheme, empowering over 47 lakh entrepreneurs in FY 2024-25 alone, a government spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

According to official data, as of March 21, 2024, a total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49,501 crore was disbursed in Uttar Pradesh through Mudra loans (File photo)
According to official data, as of March 21, 2024, a total of 49,501 crore was disbursed in Uttar Pradesh through Mudra loans (File photo)

“Marking the 10th anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with select beneficiaries of the scheme to hear firsthand how collateral-free loans have transformed their lives. Under his guidance, the Yogi Adityanath government has vigorously implemented the scheme, making it a model for other states,” he said.

According to official data, as of March 21, 2024, a total of 49,501 crore was disbursed in Uttar Pradesh through Mudra loans. Of this, 37,875 crore went to 30.76 lakh individuals through banks, while 11,626 crore was disbursed by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to 16.16 lakh beneficiaries.

“The scheme has been a game-changer for small traders, startups, and self-employed individuals, particularly in sectors like food processing, handicrafts, retail trade, agriculture-based enterprises, and services. It also prioritises support for women entrepreneurs, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and persons with disabilities,” the spokesman said.

In a major boost, the central government revised the loan limit under the scheme in October 2024 from 10 lakh to 20 lakh. The move is expected to help small businesses expand and adopt digital payment systems such as QR codes, POS machines, and UPI platforms, further integrating them into the digital economy.

The spokesman said the scheme had significantly contributed to reducing unemployment and driving grassroots entrepreneurship, especially in rural areas. With regular monitoring and active support from banks, the state government has ensured the timely and targeted delivery of benefits.

“Backed by the banking ecosystem and driven by the determination of small entrepreneurs, the Mudra Yojana has become a key pillar of economic empowerment in Uttar Pradesh, paving the path to self-reliance for millions,” he said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 10 years of PM Mudra Yojana: Over 47 lakh entrepreneurs benefited in UP alone
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On