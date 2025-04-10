10 years of PM Mudra Yojana: Over 47 lakh entrepreneurs benefited in UP alone

: As the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) completes a decade since its launch on April 8, 2015, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leading state in implementing the scheme, empowering over 47 lakh entrepreneurs in FY 2024-25 alone, a government spokesperson said here on Wednesday. According to official data, as of March 21, 2024, a total of ₹ 49,501 crore was disbursed in Uttar Pradesh through Mudra loans (File photo)

“Marking the 10th anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with select beneficiaries of the scheme to hear firsthand how collateral-free loans have transformed their lives. Under his guidance, the Yogi Adityanath government has vigorously implemented the scheme, making it a model for other states,” he said.

According to official data, as of March 21, 2024, a total of ₹49,501 crore was disbursed in Uttar Pradesh through Mudra loans. Of this, ₹37,875 crore went to 30.76 lakh individuals through banks, while ₹11,626 crore was disbursed by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to 16.16 lakh beneficiaries.

“The scheme has been a game-changer for small traders, startups, and self-employed individuals, particularly in sectors like food processing, handicrafts, retail trade, agriculture-based enterprises, and services. It also prioritises support for women entrepreneurs, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and persons with disabilities,” the spokesman said.

In a major boost, the central government revised the loan limit under the scheme in October 2024 from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh. The move is expected to help small businesses expand and adopt digital payment systems such as QR codes, POS machines, and UPI platforms, further integrating them into the digital economy.

The spokesman said the scheme had significantly contributed to reducing unemployment and driving grassroots entrepreneurship, especially in rural areas. With regular monitoring and active support from banks, the state government has ensured the timely and targeted delivery of benefits.

“Backed by the banking ecosystem and driven by the determination of small entrepreneurs, the Mudra Yojana has become a key pillar of economic empowerment in Uttar Pradesh, paving the path to self-reliance for millions,” he said.