10,000 remote UP households to receive off-grid solar power packs

: The Uttar Pradesh government has identified an additional 10,000 households situated in remote and challenging terrains such as forested zones and areas requiring river crossings where extending the conventional power grid is technically unfeasible. These households will now be provided with standalone solar power packs under the state’s off-grid electrification initiative. Maintenance and servicing must be carried out quarterly and any faults rectified within 72 hours, as stipulated. (For representation only)

“We have invited bids to select the agency for installation of the solar pack systems at the identified households across various districts, primarily in eastern Uttar Pradesh,” said Ajay Kumar, project officer at the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

According to Kumar, approximately 15,000 households in similarly remote regions are already benefiting from the scheme. “We have identified 10,000 more households for electrification under the current financial year,” he added.

As per the tender floated by UPNEDA, the scope of work includes the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of solar power pack systems. The selected agency will also be responsible for five years of comprehensive on-site warranty maintenance. The tender further mandates the establishment of a service centre in the concerned district under the agency’s name. Maintenance and servicing must be carried out quarterly and any faults rectified within 72 hours, as stipulated.

Each solar power pack will comprise three white LED luminaires (one 3-watt, one 5-watt, and one 7-watt), a 20-watt DC ceiling fan, and a mobile charging plug point. The system will also include solar PV modules, batteries of specified capacity, control electronics, interconnecting wires and cables, and module mounting structures.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹37.94 crore, and the installation work is expected to be completed within four months of awarding the tender.

“This move is part of the state’s continued efforts to provide clean and reliable energy access to all, particularly those living beyond the reach of the conventional power grid,” said Kumar.