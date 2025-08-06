1100 high-tech flats, easy shop buying, EV infra on anvil in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday approved major proposals aimed at transforming the city’s housing, infrastructure and transport landscape. These included proposals for construction of over 1,100 modern group housing flats, affordable homes under government schemes, a new policy for shop sales and e-vehicle infrastructure. The decisions were taken during the 185th LDA Board meeting, chaired by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, where around 62 proposals were passed to accelerate the city’s planned growth. (Sourced)

The authority will construct high-tech group housing flats at four key locations in the city, including Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Aishbagh, and Basantkunj. These flats will offer facilities like swimming pools, gymnasiums, yoga centres, clubhouses, play zones for children, and green landscaped areas, giving families a chance to enjoy a world-class lifestyle.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the projects will be built on LDA-owned land - Gomti Nagar (Viraj Khand) – 4.5 acres, Gomti Nagar Extension (Sector-4, near Rapti Apartment) – 3.5 acres, Aishbagh (Mill Road) – 4.63 acres, Basantkunj (Sector J, in front of Rashtra Prerna Sthal) – 3.7 acres.

The flats will include 2 BHK (with study), 3 BHK and 3 BHK (with study) categories.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

In another major boost for economically weaker sections, LDA will soon launch registration for affordable flats in the Prasun Vihar Scheme at Devpur Para, where 1832 multi-storey flats are under construction. These will include 1 BHK and 2 BHK units.

Each building will be equipped with modern amenities such as lifts, diesel generators (DG sets), firefighting systems and improved external development. “These flats will provide quality living at low cost for thousands of families,” added Kumar.

BUYING SHOPS FROM LDA EASIER

LDA has done away with the e-auction model for commercial shops, making it easier for citizens to own a business space. Shops, halls and stores developed in various LDA schemes will now be sold on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis at fixed reserve prices.

This reform will especially benefit small entrepreneurs, shopkeepers and startups, many of whom could not compete in the auction process. “This move removes the barrier of high auction prices and makes it easier for citizens to start a business with less investment,” said the V-C.

E-VEHICLE CHARGING STN

To support the growing need for clean mobility, the LDA allotted 1,000 sq m of land near the PM Housing Colony in Basant Kunj for an e-auto/rickshaw charging station. The land will be given to City Transport Services Ltd for five years at just ₹1 per year as token lease. An LDA official said this move is expected to promote the use of e-vehicles among residents and rickshaw drivers.

PMAY homes for displaced families

In line with its rehabilitation policy, LDA approved the allotment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) flats to 42 residents of Nandakheda Tulsi Complex, who were displaced during previous development. These families will now get permanent homes under central housing schemes.

VERTICAL GROWTH

To accommodate the city’s rising population, LDA approved the New Building Bylaws and Zoning Regulation 2025. An official said this move will pave way for planned vertical development. Residential building maps on roads narrower than 9 metres, constructed by government agencies (excluding illegal colonies), will also be permitted under certain conditions.

Nehru Enclave dispute nears resolution

A long-standing land dispute between the LDA and the Army in Nehru Enclave was finally heading towards resolution. The board approved regularization of 61 acres in favour of the Army, and in return, the Army will vacate 57 acres under its possession to the authority.

This settlement was likely to unlock vast land parcels for urban development.

For the construction of a dam between Gomti river and Pipraghat Shaheed Path under the Green Corridor Project, the board approved the acquisition of defence land on equal cost basis. It also passed proposals to reclaim unused plots.

110-acre airport layout approved

The board approved the layout for 110 acres in the airport area, which is being developed under a concession agreement between the AAI and Adani Lucknow International Airport Ltd. The move is expected to support future airport expansion and aviation-related infrastructure.

LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava said the board also approved key decisions for existing allottees. These included: Revision in land area calculations allotted to Mandi Parishad; cancellation of agreement with M/s Unitech Ltd for Ratan Khand Yojana; approval to charge interest only from date of adjustment in cases where shelterless or EWS buildings are realigned due to disputes and LDA to bear stamp duty and legal charges in exchange deeds of adjusted plots/flats.

FEE TO FUND GREEN CORRIDOR

LDA has decided to declare Shaheed Path, Kisan Path and the proposed Green Corridor as special amenities zones. An increase in the special amenities fee has been proposed on all building map approvals. This fee will be used to fund the Green Corridor between Pukka Pul and Daliganj.

2 MEGA TOWNSHIPS

The board also approved two large-scale housing projects - Varun Vihar (Agra Expressway side) – to be developed across 2,664 hectares with a land acquisition cost of ₹7,472 crore and Naimish Nagar (Sitapur-Raitha Road) – spread over 1,084 hectares with an estimated cost of ₹4,785 crore. An SOP was finalised for acquiring land from local villagers on the basis of mutual consent.

BUS TERMINAL IN CHARBAGH

LDA will send a proposal to the state government to construct a modern bus terminal in Charbagh under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. To support this, the master plan road will be widened to 30 metres on the land currently under UP Road Transport Corporation.