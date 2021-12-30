12 new Covid cases in Meerut, samples to be sent for genome sequencing

MEERUT Twelve people, including a 3-year-old child, tested Covid positive on Wednesday. Now the district has 31 active Covid cases and 28 of them are undergoing treatment in home isolation. Two patients are admitted to a private hospital and one is in military hospital.

Of the new cases, six are men and six women. Their samples would be sent to Delhi for genome sequencing to confirm if they are suffering from the new Covid variant ‘ Omicron’.

Divisional surveillance officer Dr Ashok Taliyan has advised people to not take Covid lightly and follow protocol. He asked people to wear mask, maintain safe distance and avoid going in crowded places.

Dr Taliyan said that the new patients were residents of Jai Bheemnagar, Kaserubuxer, Palhera, Police Lines, Rajban, Cantt and Sanjay Nagar and all those who came into their contact would also be tested.

To note, 28 people have tested Covid positive in the city in the past four days.

In an online meeting, principal secretary of medical education Alok Kumar directed the principal of LLRM Medical College to initiate preparations in view of the possible third wave of Covid. District magistrate K Balaji also directed the chief medical officer to keep a vigil on Covid patients and ensure daily feedback about their condition and provide them medicines and kits.

Meanwhile, the strike of resident doctors continued in LLRM Medical College on the third consecutive day on Thursday.

They are protesting police action against resident doctors in Delhi. Over 200 resident doctors have withdrawn from all services and interns along with non PG doctors have been deputed in their place in LLRM Medical College.