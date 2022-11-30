12-day Rashtriya Shilp Mela begins today

The 12-day annual fair, Rashtriya Shilp Mela-2022, will kick off at North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) here Thursday.

The fair will be inaugurated at 5.30 pm by chief guest and MP Keshari Devi Patel. This time, 150 stalls have been set up in which 125 craftsmen from 22 states will be showcasing their products.

NCZCC director Prof Suresh Sharma said 450 folk artistes would regale the visitors with their performances during the cultural programmes to take place in the evenings. People will get entry into the fair from gate number 1 and 3 of NCZCC. The entry fee has been fixed at ₹10 and the fair will be open from 11 am to 9 pm, he added.

On the first day of cultural programme, there will be presentation of bhajans and songs by famous singer Maithili Singh and troupe. On December 2, Kathak dancer Maya Kulshrestha will perform.

However, no artistes from the Sangam city will be performing at the fair. The director said that local artistes will be given a chance in the Chalo Man Ganga Yamuna Teer programme set to be held later.

