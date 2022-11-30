Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 12-day Rashtriya Shilp Mela begins today

12-day Rashtriya Shilp Mela begins today

lucknow news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 10:12 PM IST

125 craftsmen from 22 states will showcase their products at the expo. Maithili Thakur will perform on the inaugural day

File photo “Rashtriya Shilp Mela” held in Prayagraj (Agency)
File photo “Rashtriya Shilp Mela” held in Prayagraj (Agency)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The 12-day annual fair, Rashtriya Shilp Mela-2022, will kick off at North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) here Thursday.

The fair will be inaugurated at 5.30 pm by chief guest and MP Keshari Devi Patel. This time, 150 stalls have been set up in which 125 craftsmen from 22 states will be showcasing their products.

NCZCC director Prof Suresh Sharma said 450 folk artistes would regale the visitors with their performances during the cultural programmes to take place in the evenings. People will get entry into the fair from gate number 1 and 3 of NCZCC. The entry fee has been fixed at 10 and the fair will be open from 11 am to 9 pm, he added.

On the first day of cultural programme, there will be presentation of bhajans and songs by famous singer Maithili Singh and troupe. On December 2, Kathak dancer Maya Kulshrestha will perform.

However, no artistes from the Sangam city will be performing at the fair. The director said that local artistes will be given a chance in the Chalo Man Ganga Yamuna Teer programme set to be held later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out