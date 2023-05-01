Girl dead, 4 students hurt as teen learning to drive hits rickshaw in Kanpur

KANPUR A 12-year-old girl was killed and four others injured when a 15-year-old boy, learning to drive a car, rammed his vehicle into an e-rickshaw ferrying school children near Dolphin crossing in Kanpur’s Vishnupuri locality on Monday morning, said police.

The driver was caught by locals, but the teenager, son of his employer, managed to flee from the spot. (Pic for representation)

The deceased was a student of Class 6 in a private school. The four other students were discharged from the hospital after treatment. The driver, Bhairav Jha, 40, who helped the boy drive the car, was taken into custody and the police were in the process of registering a case against him, said Pramod Kumar, DCP (Central).

The teenager driving the car managed to escape, but Jha, who is the family’s driver and was supervising, was nabbed by the passers-by and handed over to the police.

E-rickshaw driver, Amit, had picked up students from Makrikhera area in Kalyanpur to drop them to school near Vishnupuri locality. The vehicle was hit by a red coloured car.

The injured children were rushed to a private hospital, where the Class 6 girl was declared dead by doctors. Four other children were treated for their injuries and discharged later in the noon, said Mohammad Ajmal Khan, ACP (Colonelgunj). An FIR was being lodged on the complaint of Kalpana’s father, Vinod Kumar, he added.

