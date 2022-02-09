13 deaths, 1,997 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh reported 1,997 fresh Covid cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The number of recoveries (5,453) was more than the fresh cases, bringing down the active case tally in the state to 23,180, of which 21,822 people are in home isolation and remaining are admitted to health facilities.

“In all, 1, 65,716 samples were tested for Covid in the state. Till now, 10,09,53,100 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

“The test positivity rate has come down in the state to 1.29% from 7.78% reported on January 19. The recovery rate in UP was 97%,” he said.

Chandauli reported two deaths. One death each was reported in Lucknow, Jhansi, Meerut, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Bijnore, Ambedkar Nagar, Farrukhabad, Mirzapur, Mau and Sant Kabir Nagar districts.

Prasad said the work of Covid vaccination was being done continuously. On Monday, 12,32,942 vaccine doses were given in a day in the state. Till Monday, 14,97,47,886 people above 18 years were given vaccine doses and 10,72,52,031 people above 18 years got second doses. In the age group of 15-18 years, first dose had been given to 1,09,79,367 teenagers and second dose to 5,78,958 .

Till Monday, precautionary vaccine had been given to 17,69,252 people. A Total of 27,06,27,494 people had been given vaccine doses till Monday, he said.

The people should take Covid vaccine as the infection was not completely over yet. The people should follow the Covid protocol even after taking vaccines, to protect themselves from infection. If the people had any problem, they could contact Covid Helpline 18001805145, he said.