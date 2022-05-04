13 more test Covid positive in Agra

Agra With 13 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the number of active cases has risen to 71 in Agra district. In the past 24 hours, 16 people recovered and the recovery rate remained steady at 98.52 %.

Meanwhile, private hospitals began administering booster dose to those between 18 years to 59 years who had received their second dose nine months ago.

“Adequate arrangements are being made to provide booster dose to those who had received their second dose nine or months ago,” said Anurag Kumar from Rainbow hospotal on Agra-Delhi highway.

District Magistrate Agra, Prabhu N Singh informed through his Twitter account that in all, 13 people tested positive for Covid -19 on Wednesday and the number of active cases rose to 71 in Agra district.

‘Sixteen patients recovered in the past 24 hours and the average recovery rate stays steady at 98.52 %. In all, 36326 people have tested positive for corona in Agra district since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 2, 2020,” he informed.

According to available data, 35790 people recovered in Agra district during the pandemic period but 465 died. The case fatality rate in Agra district is 1.37 % while sample positivity rate is 1.28 %.

In all, 2638552 samples had been tested in Agra district since March 2020, informed the DM and added that 2226 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 13 were found positive.