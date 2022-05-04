13 more test Covid positive in Agra
Agra With 13 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the number of active cases has risen to 71 in Agra district. In the past 24 hours, 16 people recovered and the recovery rate remained steady at 98.52 %.
Meanwhile, private hospitals began administering booster dose to those between 18 years to 59 years who had received their second dose nine months ago.
“Adequate arrangements are being made to provide booster dose to those who had received their second dose nine or months ago,” said Anurag Kumar from Rainbow hospotal on Agra-Delhi highway.
District Magistrate Agra, Prabhu N Singh informed through his Twitter account that in all, 13 people tested positive for Covid -19 on Wednesday and the number of active cases rose to 71 in Agra district.
‘Sixteen patients recovered in the past 24 hours and the average recovery rate stays steady at 98.52 %. In all, 36326 people have tested positive for corona in Agra district since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 2, 2020,” he informed.
According to available data, 35790 people recovered in Agra district during the pandemic period but 465 died. The case fatality rate in Agra district is 1.37 % while sample positivity rate is 1.28 %.
In all, 2638552 samples had been tested in Agra district since March 2020, informed the DM and added that 2226 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 13 were found positive.
Youth held for making hoax calls about blowing up Unnao railway station
LUCKNOW: The Government Railway Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old youth for making two hoax calls threatening to blow up the Ganga Ghat railway station in Unnao. The accused was nabbed from Saraiyya railway crossing in Unnao within 24 hours after the calls, said the police. He was identified as son of Kailash Nath Shukla, Manish Shukla, who hails from Kanthipur gram under Shivrajpur police station in Kanpur.
BJP, NCP promise ‘enough’ seats for OBC candidates in local body elections
Even as the Supreme Court has rejected the Maharashtra government's plea and refused to allow reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local body elections, Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party announced to give 'enough' seats to OBC candidates.
Principal booked for asking kids to wear kurta, Eid cap and make video clip
PRAYAGRAJ The principal of a private school in Nyay Nagar area of Jhunsi was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting disharmony among people of different faiths. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Lal Mani Tiwari on Tuesday night. Tiwari said Nyay Nagar Public School principal Bushra Mustafa was obstructing religious freedom of children of other faiths and damaging communal harmony in the state by creating issues like Hijab row (in Karnataka).
Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row: 16 MNS workers detained, 234 issued notices by Pune Police
The Pune Police have detained sixteen Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers in connection with a Maha Aarti programme in Vishrambaug and Khadak police station areas in the city on Wednesday. At least 11 MNS workers were detained under the Vishrambaug police station, while five others were detained under Khadak police station jurisdictions. Three of the MNS workers were booked under Cr PC 151. The MNS workers also performed a Maha Aarti at Kothrud.
Many contenders eye BJP nomination for RS, MLC seats in UP
LUCKNOW The advantage of Bharatiya Janata Party's spectacular win in the recent UP assembly elections would begin to manifest itself - first in the Rajya Sabha polls, possibly in June, followed by the MLC polls in July. “Each party would roughly need 33 to 34 MLAs to ensure the win of its candidate,” said special secretary in the UP Vidhan Sabha, Brij Bhushan Dubey.
