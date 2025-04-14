14-old boy held for murder during burglary attempt in Lucknow

A 14-year-old student of Class 10 was taken into custody on Sunday for allegedly murdering a 44-year-old man during a burglary attempt gone wrong at Vigyan Khand in Gomti Nagar Extension about a month ago, police officials said. For representation only

The boy, an alleged drug addict, hit the man with a brick repeatedly and fled the scene after removing all evidence from the house, the officials added.

The minor entered the apparently locked house a day after Holi thinking that it was vacant but, to his surprise, found the man, who threatened to inform his family, and was in turn fatally attacked during a scuffle, the police said.

The boy is a delivery executive and had appeared for the Class 10 board exams this year, according to Gomti Nagar SHO Sudhir Awasthi.

“On March 16, the police station received information that a body was lying in a Vigyan Khand house near Madhuban Lawn (at) Gomti Nagar Extension. The man was later identified as Deepu Srivastava, 44. The postmortem report revealed he died due to head injuries.”

The SHO claimed that since the deceased was drunk, it was initially assumed that the head injuries were caused by him suffering a fall in an intoxicated state.

“There were no complaints from the family as well. However, CCTV footage gave a very hazy image of someone entering the house. We apprehended the minor who looked similar to the one seen in the CCTV (footage),” he added.

“A few labourers used to live in house where the body was found but all of them had left for Holi, except the victim. Thinking the house is vacant, the boy jumped over the wall on March 15 in a bid to steal some items for drugs. Deepu Srivastava caught the juvenile and threatened to complain his family. In the ensuring scuffle, the accused hit the victim on the head several times with a brick. The man fell in the room and died,” the police statement said. The minor escaped after locking the house.

“The keys and the T-shirt with possible bloodstains were recovered (later). He was taken into police custody.”