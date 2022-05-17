1520 ration cards surrendered in Lucknow so far

LUCKNOW: As many as 1520 ration card-holders of the state capital have surrendered their cards fearing legal action. The move is a sequel to recent UP government’s guidelines directing ineligible ration card-holders to return their cards or else face legal action under National Food Security Act 2013.

The government has also highlighted the inclusion and exclusion criteria for the ration card-holders to ensure that only deserving people get the benefit. Officials said many more people were likely to surrender the ration cards.

The UP government’s move came two months after the state assembly elections, in which the free ration distribution scheme is believed to have had a tremendous impact on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory.

“So far around 1520 people have surrendered their cards and the number is expected to rise. However, the verification is still on and the ration card holders are being scrutinized to check their eligibility,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, district supply officer (DSO), Lucknow.

As per the district supply office record, presently there are 7,86,218 ration cards in the state capital, covering around 31,18,110 units (people). Of the total ration card-holders, there are around 50,112 Antyodaya card-holders (covering around 1,51,317 people) and 736106 Priority House Hold (PHH) card-holders (covering around 6,34,901 people).

While highlighting the present grain distribution system, Singh said of the two, the Antyodaya card-holders used to get 35kg food grains, including 20kg wheat at ₹2 per kg and 15kg rice at ₹3 per kg. The PHH or regular ration card-holders used to get 5kg food grains, including 3kg wheat at ₹2 per kg and 2kg rice at ₹3 per kg, per unit.

In addition, under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY), the UP government had announced 5kg food grains (per unit) and it was also giving one kg gram (chana), one litre oil and one kg salt packet to the ration card-holders.

During the Covid -19 pandemic, ration card-holders were given free rations twice a month — once from the Centre and the second time from the Uttar Pradesh government. There were complaints that many non-eligible people were getting rations.

The government guidelines specify that the residents are ineligible to hold a ration card if one of the members of the family pays income tax, owns a vehicle, more than one member holds an arms licence, or if a member has an annual income of more than ₹3 lakh in urban areas and ₹2 lakh in rural areas, or the person owns a house, flat or a commercial space of more than 100 square feet area. Also, the families who own a four-wheeler/tractor/harvester/ air-conditioner or generator set at home are considered ineligible to hold ration cards as well, the guideline says.

A senior official said the district administration would send recovery notices to those ineligible people who did not submit their ration cards by May 20 and may initiate legal action against them under provisions of NFS Act 2013. He said the recovery would be made as per the guidelines.

