15-year-old girl ends life after ‘rape video’ goes viral

PRAYAGRAJ A 15-year-old girl in UP’s Kaushambi district allegedly committed suicide on Thursday, after a video puportedly showing her being sexually assaulted by a 22-year-old youth recently went viral on social media. An FIR was registered against the accused and his kin on the complaint of the victim’s brother, said police. The accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Pocso Act while his kin were charged under Section 325 (assault) and Section 506 (issuing threats) of the IPC, said police. (Pic for representation)

Earlier in the day, the victim, along with her elder sister and brother, reached the house of the accused to confront him, but was thrashed by the youth and his kin. Subsequently, the girl allegedly hanged herself from a fan in a deserted house using a sari.

ASP Samar Bahadur reached the spot with heavy police force and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

As per reports, the girl was raped by her neighbour a few days back, but she kept mum over the incident. But the accused’s friends allegedly circulated the video of the incident on social media.