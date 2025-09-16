Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
16 IAS officers shifted in UP, Vishwas Pant new Lucknow div commissioner

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Updated on: Sept 16, 2025 10:41 pm IST

Vijay Vishwas Pant is the new Lucknow divisional commissioner, replacing Roshan Jacob in a major reshuffle of 16 IAS officers in Uttar Pradesh.

Vijay Vishwas Pant has been appointed the new divisional commissioner of Lucknow, replacing Roshan Jacob, who has been shifted as secretary and commissioner of the food safety and drug administration department after her long stint as divisional commissioner, Lucknow.

The UP govt shifted 16 IAS officers on September 16 evening. (For Representation)

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle carried out by the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday evening, the postings of 16 IAS officers were changed, including the commissioners of Lucknow, Prayagraj and Bareilly.

Kinjal Singh, director general, medical education, has been made transport commissioner replacing Brajesh Narayan Singh who has been appointed secretary, general administration department. Singh is due to retire this month.

Soumya Agarwal, divisional commissioner of Bareilly, has been posted divisional commissioner of Prayagraj, while Anamika Singh, secretary, forest, environment and climate change and CEO, UP Clean Air Management Project Authority, has been made divisional commissioner of Bareilly.

Kanchan Verma, director general of school education, has been shifted as commissioner and secretary in the board of revenue. She has been replaced by Monica Rani, special secretary, basic education and additional director general, school education.

The charge of the good safety and drug administration department has been taken back from principal secretary Ranjan Kumar, who will now continue only as principal secretary, AYUSH department.

Suhas LY, secretary, sports and youth welfare department, has been given additional charge as director general, youth welfare and Prantiya Rakshak Dal, while the incumbent Chaitra V has been posted as director general, AYUSH.

Sanjay Kumar Khatri, ACEO Noida, has been given additional charge as in-charge CEO of Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA). Rajesh Kumar II, commissioner, food safety and drug administration, has been appointed director general, tourism.

Manisha Trighatia, commissioner and secretary, Board of Revenue, has been posted as secretary, women and child development and nutrition department replacing B. Chandrakala who becomes secretary, forest, environment and climate change department and CEO, UP Clean Air Management Project Authority. Aparna U, Secretary, medical education, has been given additional charge as director general, medical education.

