Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 16 IAS officers shifted; Manoj Kumar new APC
lucknow news

16 IAS officers shifted; Manoj Kumar new APC

On Sunday, the state government transferred 16 IAS officers and gave some of them additional responsibilities.
HT Image
HT Image
Published on May 02, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government on Sunday transferred 16 IAS officers and gave additional responsibilities to some of them.

Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, rural development and panchayati raj, has been made the new agriculture production commissioner (APC) along with his existing responsibilities.

Arvind Kumar has been appointed commissioner, infrastructure and industrial development replacing Sanjeev Mittal who has been appointed chairman, Revenue Board.

S Radha Chauhan, additional chief secretary, finance, institutional finance, finance commissioner has been relieved of her additional responsibilities in external aided projects, women welfare, child development and director general nutrition mission.

However, she would have new additional responsibility in the state tax department.

Narendra Bhushan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida, has been made principal secretary, public works department, replacing Nitin Ramesh Gokarn who goes as principal secretary, housing and urban planning.

Amrit Abhijat is the new principal secretary urban development replacing Rajnish Dubey, who has been moved to animal husbandry department in the same capacity.

Surendra Singh, commissioner, Meerut division, has been given additional charge as CEO, Greater Noida. Deepak Kumar, who was principal secretary, housing and urban planning along with basic education, would now look after basic education alone.

Subhash Chandra Sharma, principal secretary, higher education, has been moved to technical and vocational education. He will also look after skill development.

Sudhir Garg, principal secretary, animal husbandry, has been moved to revenue department in the same capacity.

L Venkateswaralu has been made principal secretary, transport, replacing Rajesh Kumar Singh who goes to horticulture and food processing department in the same capacity.

Neena Sharma, secretary IIDC , has been made director, UP administration and management academy, Lucknow, while M Devraj, chairman, UPPCL has been given additional charge as principal secretary, energy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • HT Image

    Five held in Noida expressway road rage case; victim still critical

    Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested five people on Sunday for allegedly running over a man after an altercation on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway early Saturday. Police said the suspects, identified as Naveen Awana (driver), Surya Bhatia, Abhinav Sehgal, Nitish Gupta and Vijyant Bhati, all residents of Noida, fled after the incident but were arrested on the basis of footage from CCTV cameras in the area.

  • The Lost Lemons pub in Noida’s Sector 38. (Sourced)

    CCTV footage of Noida pub brawl case goes viral

    Following the death of a man during a brawl in a pub in Gardens Galleria mall in Noida last week, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The footage, which was captured on April 25, shows the victim, Brijesh Rai, in an altercation with several of the pub staff and the mall's security staff outside the Lost Lemons pub.

  • An irate mob surrounding the truck which caused mayhem in Aligarh on Sunday. (HT)

    Truck driver mows down four in Aligarh, several injured

    Agra A rashly driven truck mowed down four people in Aligarh on Sunday. Those who died included two employees of Aligarh Muslim University and a 12-year-old boy. The truck driver, who was allegedly drunk, hit about 12 people on the road, ramming into several stalls and people at three locations within a kilometre before being caught by Aligarh police.

  • HT Image

    Labour Day: Workers are an inseparable part of society, says governor Anandiben Patel

    Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said that labourers were an intrinsic part of society who made an invaluable contribution to the building and decorative activities with the skills they have acquired by working from one generation to another. She was addressing workers in the Raj Bhawan, where a health camp was organised for them, on the occasion of the Labour Day. The governor personally gifted one sari each to 11 female workers.

  • Wedding celebrations in present times are much more than a union of two souls. They are metamorphosed into a conglomerate of all those souls who are invited to the ceremony. (HT File)

    Spice of life | Attending big, fat, stressful weddings no mean feat

    The doorbell rang and my househelp cheerfully informed me that a big gift had arrived. Wedding celebrations in present times are much more than a union of two souls. With revelries becoming larger-than-life and having several preludes to the big day, attending them is no mean feat. The announcement of ceremonies a month prior to the big day ensured that I could not chicken out of the multi-pronged festivities.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out