16 IAS officers shifted; Manoj Kumar new APC

The state government on Sunday transferred 16 IAS officers and gave additional responsibilities to some of them.

Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, rural development and panchayati raj, has been made the new agriculture production commissioner (APC) along with his existing responsibilities.

Arvind Kumar has been appointed commissioner, infrastructure and industrial development replacing Sanjeev Mittal who has been appointed chairman, Revenue Board.

S Radha Chauhan, additional chief secretary, finance, institutional finance, finance commissioner has been relieved of her additional responsibilities in external aided projects, women welfare, child development and director general nutrition mission.

However, she would have new additional responsibility in the state tax department.

Narendra Bhushan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida, has been made principal secretary, public works department, replacing Nitin Ramesh Gokarn who goes as principal secretary, housing and urban planning.

Amrit Abhijat is the new principal secretary urban development replacing Rajnish Dubey, who has been moved to animal husbandry department in the same capacity.

Surendra Singh, commissioner, Meerut division, has been given additional charge as CEO, Greater Noida. Deepak Kumar, who was principal secretary, housing and urban planning along with basic education, would now look after basic education alone.

Subhash Chandra Sharma, principal secretary, higher education, has been moved to technical and vocational education. He will also look after skill development.

Sudhir Garg, principal secretary, animal husbandry, has been moved to revenue department in the same capacity.

L Venkateswaralu has been made principal secretary, transport, replacing Rajesh Kumar Singh who goes to horticulture and food processing department in the same capacity.

Neena Sharma, secretary IIDC , has been made director, UP administration and management academy, Lucknow, while M Devraj, chairman, UPPCL has been given additional charge as principal secretary, energy.