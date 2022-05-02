16 IAS officers shifted; Manoj Kumar new APC
The state government on Sunday transferred 16 IAS officers and gave additional responsibilities to some of them.
Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, rural development and panchayati raj, has been made the new agriculture production commissioner (APC) along with his existing responsibilities.
Arvind Kumar has been appointed commissioner, infrastructure and industrial development replacing Sanjeev Mittal who has been appointed chairman, Revenue Board.
S Radha Chauhan, additional chief secretary, finance, institutional finance, finance commissioner has been relieved of her additional responsibilities in external aided projects, women welfare, child development and director general nutrition mission.
However, she would have new additional responsibility in the state tax department.
Narendra Bhushan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida, has been made principal secretary, public works department, replacing Nitin Ramesh Gokarn who goes as principal secretary, housing and urban planning.
Amrit Abhijat is the new principal secretary urban development replacing Rajnish Dubey, who has been moved to animal husbandry department in the same capacity.
Surendra Singh, commissioner, Meerut division, has been given additional charge as CEO, Greater Noida. Deepak Kumar, who was principal secretary, housing and urban planning along with basic education, would now look after basic education alone.
Subhash Chandra Sharma, principal secretary, higher education, has been moved to technical and vocational education. He will also look after skill development.
Sudhir Garg, principal secretary, animal husbandry, has been moved to revenue department in the same capacity.
L Venkateswaralu has been made principal secretary, transport, replacing Rajesh Kumar Singh who goes to horticulture and food processing department in the same capacity.
Neena Sharma, secretary IIDC , has been made director, UP administration and management academy, Lucknow, while M Devraj, chairman, UPPCL has been given additional charge as principal secretary, energy.
-
Five held in Noida expressway road rage case; victim still critical
Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested five people on Sunday for allegedly running over a man after an altercation on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway early Saturday. Police said the suspects, identified as Naveen Awana (driver), Surya Bhatia, Abhinav Sehgal, Nitish Gupta and Vijyant Bhati, all residents of Noida, fled after the incident but were arrested on the basis of footage from CCTV cameras in the area.
-
CCTV footage of Noida pub brawl case goes viral
Following the death of a man during a brawl in a pub in Gardens Galleria mall in Noida last week, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The footage, which was captured on April 25, shows the victim, Brijesh Rai, in an altercation with several of the pub staff and the mall's security staff outside the Lost Lemons pub.
-
Truck driver mows down four in Aligarh, several injured
Agra A rashly driven truck mowed down four people in Aligarh on Sunday. Those who died included two employees of Aligarh Muslim University and a 12-year-old boy. The truck driver, who was allegedly drunk, hit about 12 people on the road, ramming into several stalls and people at three locations within a kilometre before being caught by Aligarh police.
-
Labour Day: Workers are an inseparable part of society, says governor Anandiben Patel
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said that labourers were an intrinsic part of society who made an invaluable contribution to the building and decorative activities with the skills they have acquired by working from one generation to another. She was addressing workers in the Raj Bhawan, where a health camp was organised for them, on the occasion of the Labour Day. The governor personally gifted one sari each to 11 female workers.
-
Spice of life | Attending big, fat, stressful weddings no mean feat
The doorbell rang and my househelp cheerfully informed me that a big gift had arrived. Wedding celebrations in present times are much more than a union of two souls. With revelries becoming larger-than-life and having several preludes to the big day, attending them is no mean feat. The announcement of ceremonies a month prior to the big day ensured that I could not chicken out of the multi-pronged festivities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics