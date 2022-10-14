1,667 villages in 21 UP districts inundated

GORAKHPUR/LUCKNOW A total of 1,667 villages in 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh remained inundated on Friday due to incessant rains, swelling rivers and breach of embankments.

The affected districts were Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Kheri, Kushinagar, Mau, Bahraich, Deoria, Ambedkar Nagar, Bareilly, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ayodhya, Ballia, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Maharajganj and Sitapur. Floods had affected 13,51,509 people in these districts, according to the data released by the UP relief commissioner.

The rising level of river Budhi Rapti in Siddharthnagar eroded an embankment and flooded 100 more villages in the region while Rapti also eroded an embankment in Barhalganj tehsil and inundated 50 more villages in Gorakhpur district, said officials.

Three tehsils of the district - Gola, Barhalghanj and Campierganj - were largely affected. “As many as 88 villages in Gorakhpur district are marooned and over 200 affected,” stated Rajesh Kumar Singh, ADM (F&R).

The state government established 369 flood shelters in the affected districts, and till Friday, 19,042 people were shifted to these shelters.

The irrigation department, in its report, said Ganga was flowing above the danger level in Badaun. River Ramganga in Shahjahanpur, Sharda in Lakhimpur Kheri and Barabanki, Ghaghra in Barabanki, Ayodhya and Ballia, Rapti in Balrampur, Siddharthnagar and Gorakhpur, Budhi Rapti in Kakrahi, Kunhara in Siddharth Nagar and Kuwano were also flowing above the danger level in Gonda district.

A total of 72 districts in the state recorded excessive rainfall, one district recorded normal rainfall, and one recorded deficient rainfall, rhe relief commissioner’s report stated.

“For the first time, UP is facing untimely floods in October. Public representatives and district administration are working in coordination in the relief and rescue operations. The central and state government have made sufficient funds available to the district administration of all the flood-affected districts to provide all assistance to the flood victims,” said chief minister Yogi Adityanath after an aerial survey review of the flood-hit areas.