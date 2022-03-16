Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 171 piers constructed for Agra Metro priority stretch
171 piers constructed for Agra Metro priority stretch

In a little more than one year from the date of the project’s inauguration, Agra Metro Project team has completed the entire piling work, piers, pile caps and double T girders.
Piers, or commonly known as ‘pillars’, are the main support structures for the U girders (viaduct) of the metro project. (HT)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Agra Construction of all 171 piers of priority corridor for Agra metro has been completed. With this, most of the civil construction work for the 3 km elevated section of the priority stretch, which runs from Taj East Gate station and Fatehabad Road, has been completed.

“The civil construction work of the first corridor of Agra Metro Project is being carried out with full speed and precision. The team of Agra Metro Project has proven its dedication and hard work by completing the installation of 171 piers, in a short span of 1 year and 3 months, since the commencement of civil construction of the project” stated the Public Relations Office of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC).

Managing director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Kumar Keshav said, “The timely installation of the piers indicates that the project is being executed with accuracy and in a time-bound manner. The entire project will be executed within the stated timeline, with utmost safety, accuracy and finesse.”

Work related to fire fighting and water supply in the stations is also on the verge of completion. Installation of earthing mates will also be complete very soon. The work of signalling and telecom systems will commence on the priority corridor at a rapid pace after the civil works pave way.

The civil work of the first station of the corridor, i.e. Taj East Gate, has already been completed and the finishing works will begin very soon.

It is to be noted that Agra Metro Project was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in presence of chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on December 7, 2020.

In a little more than one year from the date of its inauguration, Agra Metro Project team has completed the entire piling work, piers, pile caps and double T girders. The construction work is on for the elevated section of the priority stretch of the 29.4 km long first corridor, which runs from Taj East Gate to Sikandara. Overall, 60 percent of the civil work in the elevated section of the priority corridor has been completed.

